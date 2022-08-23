Sports
Oregon States Predicted 2022 Football Depth Chart for Final Days of Preseason Camp
Oregon State is ending its preseason soccer camp as the Beavers train at Prothro Field Monday and Tuesday.
OSU, which faced August 3, has Wednesday and Thursday off to hold player-coach meetings to discuss roles for the 2022 season. The Beavers resume training on Friday, with the focus shifting to the September 3 season opener against Boise State at Reser Stadium.
After 16 of the 18 preseason camp drills, here’s what we think the Beavers depth map looks like in the game week drills:
A few notes:
Alton Julian should return to a starting spot soon if he is able to practice effectively. But for now we list him in the second team.
Walking back is a deliberate gamble. There are five fullbacks lined up for time and we suspect they will all get work in the first two or three games. I hate to use OR, but that’s a position that’s up for grabs.
OFFENCE
First team
WR: Anthony Gould
WR: TreShaun Harrison
WR: Silas Bolden
THE: Luke Musgrave
QB: Chance Nolan
RB: Damien Martinez OR Deshaun Fenwick
LT: Joshua Gray
LG: Marco Brouwer
C: Jake Levengood
RG: Brandon Kipper
RT: Laughter
second team
WR: Enemy tongue
WR: Tyjon Lindsey
WR: Jesiah Irish
THE: Jake Overman
QB: Ben Gulbranson
RB: Trey Lowe OR Jam Griffin OR Isaiah Newell
LT: Tommy Spencer
LG: Henry Bloomfield
C: Tanner Miller
RG: Brian Espinoza OR Luka Vincic
RT: Tyler Morano
DEFENSE
First team
DL: James Rawls
DL: Isaac Hodgins
DL: Simon Sandberg
OLB: Andrew Chatfield
OLB: John McCartan
ILB: Omar Speights
ILB: Kyrei Fisher
CB: Alex Austin
s: Jaydon Grant
s: Kitan Oladapo
NK: Ryan Cooper
C: Rejzohn Wright
second team
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Thomas Sio
DL: Tavis Shippen
OLB: Cory Stover
OLB: Riley Sharp
ILB: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
ILB: John Miller
CB: Jaden Robinson
s: Alton Julian
s: Watch Arnold
NK: Jack Kane
CB: Skyler Thomas
|
