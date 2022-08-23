Former table tennis star Liu Wei came out and won 7 world championships, known as Liu Guoliang’s new helper

Table tennis is the national game of China. For this sport, China is at the top of the world. Therefore, every Chinese is no stranger to these table tennis players who have won honors for the country. There is the great devil Zhang Yining in the front and the Tibetan mastiff Zhang Jike in the back.

Although China’s strong table tennis players are emerging in an endless stream, many countries are now beginning to rise rapidly in table tennis and want to challenge our leading position. This is also an important problem that the national table tennis team has to face.

So to solve this problem, you need a coach to suppress the audience, Liu Guoliang’s pressure is really big. Fortunately, the former table tennis player came to his rescue, which also reassured many who were concerned about him.

Former women’s table tennis player Liu Wei has won 7 world championships

Now many people have not heard the name Liu Wei, and even seeing her in the coaching position will make them feel unfamiliar. Although she is over 50 years old and has been retired from the national team for quite some time, her honor and prowess are unquestionable.

In terms of qualifications, Liu Wei is a precursor to Liu Guoliang. In the 1990s, Liu Wei had already started getting good results in several international competitions for the country.

In the early 1990s, the Chinese table tennis team did not have the honor and ability it has today. Looking back at the 1989 and 1991 World Table Tennis Championships, the Chinese men’s table tennis team performed very poorly. The men’s team, men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, etc. Did not become champion.

In the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships, the mixed doubles combination composed of Liu Wei and Wang Tao won the championship, pinning hopes on the men’s table tennis team. After so many years, the brilliant achievements of the Chinese table tennis team are inextricably linked to the hard work of these predecessors.

Liu Wei is considered an ace in the Chinese table tennis team. Since 1980 she has distinguished herself at a young age. Using her unique playing style, she has won three national championships in women’s singles and seven world championships. This achievement is enough to shock and admire.

Liu Wei is a very independent and hardworking woman in her career. Even as she now coaches after 50 years, we can still see her love for the court, sports career and full mental state. She was once selected as one of the top ten young people in Shandong. After her retirement, she obtained a PhD from Peking University. Her spirit and ability are worthy of future generations to learn.

When he returned to the stadium to coach, Liu Wei was not only invited by coach Liu Guoliang to come back to “shock the scene”, but also because Liu Wei has a unique method of psychological counseling of players.

As we all know, in some large scale international competitions it is often not personal ability that can determine success or failure, because everyone’s ability is actually very strong, it just depends on how much you can play on the field. That is why psychological counseling is of great importance for athletes.

“Close Sister” Liu Weic

When Liu Wei was still on the national table tennis team, he was the national top player. After many large-scale competitions, Liu Wei’s psychological quality was also very strong. At the time, Liu Guoliang was relatively young. As the eldest sister, Liu Wei took good care of him and often cooked food for everyone, and helped some of the children on the team with the laundry. Whether in coaching or in everyday life, Liu Wei holds up half of the air of the National Table Tennis Team!

Having experienced large-scale competitions in the past and having a strong mentality of being oppressed by opponents on the field and turning against the wind, although Liu Wei has been away from the national team for a long time, his research into tactics is not as good as Liu Guoliang, but in terms of psychological counseling, Liu Wei Fully competent and gives strong guidance.

Especially when someone in the industry saw Liu Shiwen in training, Liu Wei accompanied him personally next to him, which immediately boosted Liu Shiwen’s confidence in her comeback and winning the championship. For Liu Shiwen, she became famous at an early age. She won two world championships at the age of 18. At the age of 19, her comprehensive achievement was ranked first in the world. She is a natural talent recognized by the world.

But as young as she was, at the World Table Tennis Championships in Moscow, when her teammate Ding Ning lost, 19-year-old Liu Shiwen could not withstand such psychological pressure and lost the match. Due to the loss this time, the coach felt that Liu Shiwen, who nearly cried, still has problems with her ability to withstand pressure.

After the loss of this match, both Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning were punished, but because of this, the coaches of the national table tennis team also realized a problem, that is, the mental ability of these young players to withstand pressure is not sufficient. For those mature and stable veterans, their mental quality has reached the norm, but their physical strength has not kept up.

Joined forces

Faced with such a heavy pressure, Liu Guoliang assumed this responsibility as head coach. Liu Guoliang, who returned to the position of head coach, is very good at tactical and technical guidance. He and Kong Linghui are not just the ones who won the championship. The consistent athletes have also brought out Zhang Jike, Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and other outstanding athletes who can still rank among the top players in the world today.

But for psychological counseling, especially girls, it’s a bit overwhelmed. So right now, it’s a rare opportunity to invite Liu Wei, a veteran of many battles, to come out and help Liu Guoliang lead the national table tennis team together.

And although she has left the national team for so many years, Liu Wei has not given up her career in table tennis. She founded a table tennis club herself to continue to support the victory of Chinese table tennis with her own skills. So from whatever point of view it is, it is an excellent opportunity for Liu Wei to come out and personally guide Liu Shiwen .

Although Liu Shiwen has faced many hardships, such as failures, being buried in ice, injuries, operations, etc., for Chinese table tennis players, Ma Long’s comeback and winning the championship is a prime example. They all use their abilities and lives to win glory for the country. hero.

Still having the courage to stand up and challenge again, plus the personal guidance of Liu Guoliang and Liu Wei, her strength is sure to undergo some earth-shattering changes. I still remember some members of the national table tennis team lost on the battlefield before, and foreigners commented on the Chinese table tennis team,” You may be able to beat China, but you won’t always beat them as they will get stronger and stronger the more they fight. “

Even foreigners will give such an evaluation of the Chinese table tennis team. It could be seen that our national table tennis team is not only strong, but also has a sportsmanship that is not afraid to lose and refuses to admit defeat.

This spirit is also passed on from generation to generation, like Liu Wei, like Liu Guoliang, like Liu Wei, even if he retires, even if he leaves the national team, but the national team needs her, she will not say a word . came to help. The spirit of these veterans doing their best to win glory for the country is something everyone can learn from!