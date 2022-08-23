Fantasy cricket tips for Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix





Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Prediction | Photo: BCCI/IPL Oval Invincibles suffered their second loss of the Men’s Hundred 2022 against top-ranking Trent Rockets, but it didn’t jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the top three as they are still one of the most all-round units in the league. However, they will take the field after six days, without their ace Sunil Narine, who may have returned home for the Caribbean Premier League and face Birmingham Phoenix breathing down their necks. Rockets and London Spirit, unless a wild turn of events is likely to be the top two teams, leaving just one spot and three teams vying for it – Manchester Originals, Phoenix and Invincibles – and this match could well be the deciding game in that respect. Phoenix is ​​also coming back from a heavy defeat to the Northern Superchargers, but as their overseas trio of Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson and Imran Tahir isn’t going anywhere, they’ll come in handy to challenge the Invincibles outfit, who is struggling near the top because of Jason Roy’s form. But for Roy, it may not be a better chance than this to hit form and lead his side to the knockouts, which they missed by a whisker last time due to NRR. Mine Dream11 team for the hundred Match No. 23, Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Sam Billings, Will Jacks (vc), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Benny Howell, Reece Topley, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson, Tom Curran Oval Invincibles likely to play XI Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings(w/c), Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Reece Topley, Danny Briggs Birmingham Phoenix likely to play XI Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade(w), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir Selections Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings(w/c), Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Matt Milnes, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain, Rilee Rossouw, Rory Burns, Danny Briggs, Jack Leaning, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Patrick Brown, Jack Haynes, Peter Hatzoglou Birmingham-Fenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade(w), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Chris Woakes, Timm van der Gugten, Olly Stone, Matthew Fisher, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Abell, Dan Mousley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/ovi-vs-bph-the-hundred-dream11-prediction-today-fantasy-cricket-tips-for-oval-invincibles-vs-birmingham-phoenix-article-93728216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos