T20 is a company, Test Cricket Pinnacle: England Test Captain Ben Stokes

New Delhi: England captain Ben Stokes dropped a bombshell when he announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes retired from the ODI format and took the cricketing world by storm, but it wasn’t a decision that was not expected, to be honest. Stokes had taken an indefinite hiatus from cricket last year due to mental health issues. Following Stokes’ retirement from ODIs, it is believed that many more players will follow the England Test captaincy. Given the financial benefits of T20 cricket and Test cricket as the ultimate format, ODI cricket will probably suffer the most.

Meanwhile, Stokes recently reflected on the future of Test cricket and said the format will remain the pinnacle, adding that T20 has become a business these days. Stokes also agreed with Ravi Shastri’s view that only the top six teams should play Test cricket to make it more competitive.

“To some extent (whether he agrees with Shastri) but also not. You look at the way franchise cricket is going now, there are many multi team franchises in the world in different countries. Obviously, now in India, CPL and South Africa, you see people have multiple franchise teams,” Stokes said in response to an NDTV question during a select media call hosted by Amazon Prime, which premiered his documentary “Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes.” August 26.

“You can say that T20 is now becoming a business for certain people, but of course it’s great for the game that things like this happen, you know, it gives a lot more opportunities, there are more opportunities for players than 15 years ago. outside of cricket, safety and the money involved in the sport now is much more than 15-20 years ago,” he continued.

“So there is also something to look at, professional sport in itself is a very short career, not only do you want to play the best cricket for as long as possible, but you also have to think about the future. If you want to stop playing cricket , that could be it, but Test cricket, I don’t see it going away,” he claimed.

“I am a huge ambassador for the format, it is the pinnacle of cricket. Its purest form. Yes, I never see Test match cricket going anywhere, even if T20 cricket changes the face of the sport a bit, but Test match cricket is still the pinnacle of the sport,” said the new England Test skipper .

“And I know that even the other biggest players in the world feel exactly the same way. So I almost feel like, you know, we humans have a responsibility to get that message across that Test cricket isn’t dead. Sure, to our opinion, it is not,” he added.

The upcoming documentary will provide insight into Stokes’ decision to take a break from cricket due to mental health issues. Speaking at the same Stokes said, ‘When people say how hard it was? No, it wasn’t because when I decided, yes that’s something I want to do, in terms of making a documentary, I specifically said I don’t want this documentary to be just about making myself look good. It’s a chance for me to know, just show people who I am. I think athletes rarely can. Sportsmen get a picture of what people see of them on TV, whether they are playing or in the media, press conferences. It’s rare to see them in their own space, where they feel comfortable in the environment,” Stokes said while answering another NDTV question.

“I felt responsible and I was very clear about how everything should be in the documentary, not just to make me look good. So many things have happened to me in my career, not only in cricket, but also in my personal life I felt like if I didn’t share that people would be why he didn’t talk about it It’s been such a public affair from the 2016 T20 World Cup to the Bristol incident to the break that I took because of my mental health. If I didn’t cover that I thought I wouldn’t do justice. I just wanted to make sure everything was covered as best as possible in the documentary,” he added.

When Stokes announced his retirement, Virat Kohli was one of the first cricketers to congratulate him. Ben Stokes also spoke of Virat Kohli, saying: “Look, sport is, you know, it’s a great game, not just between teams, but you also have that between individuals. But in the end there is always respect between opposites, between individuals. It’s just not in our sport, look at Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios for example. They’ve had a huge rivalry, but in the end you know there’s respect between professional athletes. That’s the same for all sports, you’ll always have a fight and you will always do your best to win the game, but at the end there is that respect.”

“Honestly, we don’t run into each other outside of cricket. Obviously we’re playing international cricket against each other, IPL cricket, in the time we’ve spent together it’s fine, when you’re on the pitch I’m up against the opposition or I’m up against an individual. You have to separate the two, the competition on the field and also off the field, it’s not about us being little kids and if we try each other a little bit on the field as soon as possible now that we’re off the field again it back to two individuals being in the same room together and it’s fine,” he added.