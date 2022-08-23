Administrator committed to helping young people achieve their goals: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the Union government and the JK government are doing everything they can to make impossible things possible for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve their goals.

Speaking on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 28th Masters National Table Tennis Championship at Indoor Stadium Srinagar, Sinha, a local news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that those who have talent in sports activities should give them every opportunity to use their skills and talent. to show.

He said that JK Sports Council and Youth Services and Sport Department are doing everything they can to reach the youth in JK and provide them with a platform so that they can make JK and the whole country proud of the sports field.

Whether it’s water sports, cricket, football, wushu, table tennis, hockey and any other sports discipline, work is underway to improve coaching and better sports infrastructure so that athletes receive all possible support, he said.

LG Sinha also thanked the Table Tennis Association for organizing Table Tennis Championships in Srinagar in collaboration with JK Sports Council and provide a platform for the youth of JK to showcase their skills and talent in this field.

He added that with the efforts of JK Sports Council and Youth Service and Sports Department, table tennis championships are held in more than 5000 higher secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir. (ENT)