England bowler Stuart Broad feared Ben Stokes would retire from cricket last summer

Stokes struggled with anxiety and panic attacks and stepped out of cricket to prioritize his mental health, which can be seen in his new documentary ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, which launches on Amazon on Friday, August 26.

In the beginning, production could have easily stopped altogether. But instead, the cameras keep rolling and Stokes appears, emaciated and nervous, during a grim interview segment with Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

“I think one of the hardest things I look back the first time was the two-second clip when Broady said I might never play again,” Stokes said.

“I talked to him a lot when I was out of the game, but just chatting, nothing to do with how I felt or about cricket.

“Personally, I was at a stage where I thought ‘no, I’m not going to play anymore. I don’t have it in me’. But for one of the best friends to feel that way just by talking to me” Then I saw him say that made me recoil a little. I didn’t know it was that bad.”

While the documentary features gripping sequences from his golden summer of 2019, when he led England to World Cup glory at Lord’s and conjured an all-time Ashes classic on Headingley, the story is shaped by crisis and trauma.

Stokes confronts his 2017 arrest in Bristol, ensuing trial and eventual acquittal on charges of feud, more than ever before, openly outraged at a lack of support from some in the English hierarchy and pondering whether he was “playing for the wrong people” . He also offers a touching front row seat to his final days with father Ged, who died of brain cancer in 2020 while filming

“People might have an opinion about me when they look at me on a cricket pitch or at press conferences, but they won’t know what I’m getting rid of. They’ll walk away and know a lot more about me,” he said.

“I really tried my best, I wanted it to be real, to be myself. It wasn’t about me saying ‘I have a documentary on Amazon, check me out’. I didn’t want it to be a bull * *** ‘PR’ stuff.

“At no point did I ever want it to look good. There wasn’t a script written that said, ‘In 18 months, Ben will have a nervous breakdown and we’ll take our time with the game.’ But now that I look at that and it was really important that I gave as much as I could during that period of my life and put that into the movie.

“I wouldn’t say this is a cricket documentary. It’s about my life, things I’ve been through, things I’ve had to overcome. What this does opens me up a lot more than people expect to see on the hard times that everyone goes through.

“I think it will help people. If it helps one person, I will be very proud. I decided to do this, to show it to the world and I am proud of the things I managed to open and talk about.”

In a memorable candid moment, Stokes makes a veiled reference to an unnamed ‘suit’ whose behavior during the Bristol affair made him think about his future with England. He later recalls giving the same person a short and colorful reply when they tried to share in his World Cup victory.

Given his current status as a test skipper, it wouldn’t have come as a shock if that string had reached the cutting plant floor. Instead, it sticks as a reminder that Stokes will continue to speak his mind.

“That bit is… interesting. I’m surprised it’s still there, but I’m glad it’s there,” he said.

“Suit is just a word I used. I didn’t throw names or anyone under the bus, that’s not what I’m for. I would never name and shame anyone, it’s just meaningless. But the person, when they look, knows exactly who I’m talking about.”