Cricket-Stokes feared he might not play again after a break from cricket





(Reuters) -England test captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday he had feared he might not play again after taking a long break from cricket last year to focus on his wellbeing. Stokes decided to prioritize his mental health after suffering a series of panic attacks nearly two years ago following his father’s death from brain cancer. Speaking about his state of mind prior to taking the break, Stokes told the BBC: “It didn’t take more than two weeks or a few months. It built up over a long, long time, maybe even three or four years. “It was like having a glass bottle that I kept throwing my emotions in. Eventually it got too full and it just exploded.” Stokes takes an in-depth look at his mental health in an Amazon documentary, to be released Friday, that features interviews with players past and present, including teammate Stuart Broad. In a trailer for the documentary, Broad says he never got to see Stokes play again, and when asked if he was thinking of that possibility, Stokes said; ‘At the time, yes. There I was.’ “I had never spoken to Stuart about that in my absence,” Stokes added. “I talked to him a lot during that period, but just a general chat, nothing too serious. I had never said the words to him that I can’t play anymore, but the fact that he got that feeling was an eye-opener. opener for me that … things were really bad.” Stokes announced in July that he would retire from one-day cricket, citing the “unsustainable” rigor of playing all three formats of the game. On Monday, he told the Telegraph that he held a deep grudge against cricket for not being able to visit his dying father as often as he wanted. “So I really had a thing for cricket when I took a break. I was really mad at the sport because it dictated when I could see my father,” Stokes said. The all-rounder also emphasized the importance of openness about mental health. Story continues “I find that sometimes people are a little nervous to go into details with me about those kinds of things,” he said. “It is observed that you cannot feel a certain way – that is a sign of weakness to show that you are not feeling well mentally. People think they can’t ask people who are having a hard time. No. It’s fine. I’ll gladly tell you as much as I can.” (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, additional reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sam Holmes and Ed Osmond)

