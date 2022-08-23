Ryan Day says he talked about James Laurinaitis joining Ohio State football staff before taking Notre Dame





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio state football player James Laurinaitis is entering the coaching ranks this season, joining his former teammate Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. Now, the two will return to Ohio Stadium to begin this next step in their coaching career, although there is a world where Laurinaitis could have been on OSU’s staff this season. We’ve talked about it, said head coach Ryan Day. James certainly has an incredible football background. I’ve gained an incredible amount of respect not just for him, but for what he’s done here at Ohio State and his NFL career. Hes another great coach on their staff. It’s going to be a challenge, but, yes, a lot of respect for him. Laurinaitis will serve as a graduate assistant for the Irish in what is also Freemans’ first season as head coach. The two played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, helping the program to a 43-7 record during that period, including two trips to the BCS National Championship Game under Jim Tressel. Laurinaitis has spent most of his post-playing days as a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network, while also hosting a show on 97.1 The Fan entitled Bishop & Laurinaitis. Meanwhile, Freeman has worked his way up the coaching ranks and established himself as one of the best defensive minds and recruiters in the country. So far, his first recruit class is ranked third nationally, despite recently losing to five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Marcus clearly has a great history as a defensive coordinator, Day said. There are many good minds in that room, and they will be well coached and have a very good plan. Ohio State will host Irish in a primetime game on ABC on September 3. More Buckeyes Coverage What about the new Big Ten TV deal changing Ohio State football? Buckeye Talk podcast New Big Ten TV deal may not move the needle for Notre Dame to attend conference, Ohio State AD Gene Smith says Ohio’s Gene Smith on Big Ten TV deal, football schedule changes, revenue sharing with athletes and more CJ Stroud Says He’s Fastest He’s Ever Been Ohio State Football Quarterback What the New Big Ten TV Deal Will Mean for Ohio State Football Fans Watching Games Big Ten Announces New Media Rights Deal Worth More Than $7 Billion With CBS, Fox and NBC Why Dallan Hayden’s promising Ohio State football camp is important in the wake of Evan Pryors’ injury? How is Gee Scott Jr.’s transition going? from the wide receiver in the state of Ohio to the tight end? Ohio State Soccer Sophomore Jack Sawyer Seeking Bigger Things What 5-Star DE Keon Keeleys Notre Dame Decommitment Means for Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting Ohio State soccer Kaleb Brown loses black stripe Zak Herbstreit, Ohio State football walk-on tight end and Buckeye legacy, loses black helmet stripe Inside CJ Stroud’s Year-long Transformation into Ohio State Football’s Franchise Quarterback – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/08/ryan-day-says-he-talked-about-james-laurinaitis-joining-ohio-state-footballs-staff-before-notre-dame-hire.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos