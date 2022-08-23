Men’s Hockey Announces Schedule Dates and Times for 2022-23 B1G





FULL SCHEDULE 2022-23 UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Monday morning, the Big Ten announced its full hockey schedule for 2022-23, with each team playing each other a total of four times, twice at home and twice on the road. Penn State, which announced its 10-game, non-conference schedule in June, will open Big Ten play on the road for the third consecutive season and sixth in Big Ten Hockey’s now 10 seasons. The Nittany Lions are all-time 5-4-0 in Big Ten openers, but have each lost the first conference game of the year for the past two seasons. Penn State, an up-and-down record of 17-20-1 a season ago, opens the Big Ten game against its most famous foe, the Wisconsin Badgers, in Madison on October 28-29. The following weekend, the Nittany Lions return to Pegula Ice Arena for their Big Ten home opener against 2022 Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 4-5 before returning to the Midwest with a Thursday-Friday clash against the reigning Big. Ten-regular season champions, Minnesota, on November 11-12. Penn State then plays the next four conference games and six overall at home as it hosts Michigan State the weekend leading up to Thanksgiving on Nov. 18-19, before welcoming the Ohio State Buckeyes to Hockey Valley on Dec. 2-3 with a no-show. conference series against Alaska is in between. PSU wraps up its first semester of action with a trip to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on December 9-10. After a New Year’s Eve greeting with RIT, Penn State will resume conference play on the road in East Lansing on January 13-14 before returning home the following weekend to take on Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions then travel back-to-back weekends to Michigan (Jan. 27-28) and Ohio State (February 2-3) for their final bye week of the 2022-23 season. After the bye, Penn State closes its campaign with a pair of home series against Minnesota and Wisconsin on February 17-18 and February 24-25, respectively. All dates and times are subject to change with additional playing times for certain matches being released based on football kick times. The television program and more information about ticket sales for individual matches will also be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about the 2022-23 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

