Mississippi State Sidelines Site Predicts Auburn Football Will End 3-9





Sidelines Sports Network’s Mississippi State Twitter account (@SSN_MissState) has spent the past two days running through its SEC record predictions. On Tuesday afternoon, Sidelines released its schedule forecast for Auburn in 2022. The verdict? 3-9. Here’s what “The #HailState Guy’s” schedule forecast looks like for the Tigers. September 3 vs Mercer – W Sep 10 vs. San Jose State – l September 17 vs Penn State – l September 24 vs Missouri – W October 1 vs LSU – l October 8 in Georgia – l October 15 at Ole Miss – l October 29 in Arkansas – l November 5 in Mississippi State – l Nov 12 vs. Texas A&M – l November 19 vs Western Kentucky – W November 26 in Alabama – W Predicting that Auburn will finish last in the SEC West, or finish with a record under 500, or fall out of contention in the division… those are all reasonable things. A 3-9 projection is also not out of the question, but this is the worst case scenario. If the Tigers are going to fail, a 5-7 record seems much more likely. There is simply too much talent on the roster for the coaching staff to fuel things past five wins. Barring serious injuries or quarterback play so bad the offense can’t move, 3-9 seems a little out of the way. ESPN’s FPI believes Auburn will win four more games. According to Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings, Auburn wins double this MSU prediction. Sidelines Hail State replied in the Twitter thread, saying, “I’m willing to eat crow on this one, Auburn fans know I’ll be happy to take my L if you all go to LSU at no loss.” I will say this though. A record of 3-9 – Auburn’s worst season since 2012 – would hopefully force the athletic department to make big strides. Is this a knock on Harsin or the coaching staff? No, according to Sidelines. “I don’t think Harsin is a terrible coach… but from what I’ve seen I think he is prepared for failure this season,” Sidelines said on Twitter. “I would say there’s a higher chance of Saban being sacked than Harsin being back at Auburn next season. We’ll see, hopefully I’m wrong. It just seems like a situation where the coach doesn’t have the support needed to to pass.” The best part is that we are only a week away from football and two weeks away from seeing the field for our teams!” Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials! Join the Discord Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter Like Auburn Daily on Facebook Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube Buy Auburn Daily Merch

