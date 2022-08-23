View US Open Tennis Qualifiers

The last Grand Slam tournament of the year has arrived, as qualifying for the US Open starts on Tuesday.

For American tennis fans, not only is this your chance to head to New York and see the biggest event the country hosts, but it also offers the most comprehensive streaming coverage for any tournament all year round, in conjunction with the Australian Open.

ESPN will control the rights to the Vlissingen broadcasts, and the global leader will broadcast each court in the qualifying draw.

The broadcaster will use ESPN+ for qualifying streams, while the main draw will take place on both ESPN+ and the television networks.

Here’s the schedule:

Date Round Current 8/23 Qualifying ESPN+ 8/24 Qualifying ESPN+ 8/25 Qualifying ESPN+ 8/26 Qualifying ESPN+

To progress through the qualifying phase of the US Open and other Grand Slam events, players must win three consecutive matches.

At that point, they will enter the main draw, with a guaranteed minimum of $80,000 in prize money.

For those who lose in the third qualifying round, there is an alternative path to the main draw, via a ‘lucky loser’ position.

These are awarded when players already in the main draw drop out after the qualifying draw has started. Novak Djokovic is likely to be one of those players unless there is a major change in CDC guidelines that will allow him to play in the event.

This allows players who lost in the final round of qualifying to advance to the main draw via a draw, hence the name ‘lucky loser’.

Both the qualifications for men and women can be found below.

The main draw starts on Monday, August 22.