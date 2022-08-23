Ohio State and Michigan play hockey outside of rivalry at Faceoff on the Lake at FirstEnergy Stadium





CLEVELAND One of the fiercest rivalries in the Big Ten Conference will go out and make history on February 18 at the FirstEnergy Stadium. Ohio State and Michigan will play in the Faceoff on the Lake in the first ice hockey game at Browns Stadium. Unlike the football version of the rivalry, the Wolverines have a commanding lead on the ice at 84-47-14. Michigan won three out of four against the Buckeyes last season and reached the Frozen Four. Ohio State, which plays its home games at Value City Arena, finished 23-13-2 last season. This is a great opportunity for our program, Ohio State ice hockey coach Steve Rohlik said in a press release. We're excited to have the chance to play a rivalry game outside at the Browns' home. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime. Ohio State and Michigan previously played an outdoor game at Cleveland's Progressive Field on January 15, 2012. Season ticket members of Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, as well as members of the Browns waiting list and select groups, will have early access tickets on August 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 7. For more information on tickets, including suite, premium hospitality and group offerings, please contact Browns Membership Services at [email protected] or 440-891-5050.

