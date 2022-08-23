Greaser named to USA World Amateur Team





Senior University of North Carolina Austin Greaser (Vandalia, Ohio) is one of three players selected to represent the US in the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship, to be played from August 31 through September. 3 at Le Golf National near Paris, France. 2022 NCAA champion Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt and Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford will partner with Greaser. The World Amateur Team Championships are run by the International Golf Federation (IGF). The IGF also leads the golf competitions in the Olympics and Youth Olympics. Diana Murphy, former president of USGA, becomes USA Team captain. Greaser, a two-time All-America and All-ACC honoree in Carolina, came second in the 2021 US Amateur and won the 2022 Western Amateur earlier this month. He won two college tournaments last season, the Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational and the NCAA Yale Regional, and led UNC to fifth place in the NCAA Championship. As a result of his runner-up finish in the 2021 US Amateur, he earned invitations to the 2022 Masters and US Open. He was one of four amateurs to advance to the US Open, earning the low amateur score in the Masters. He is currently number 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Sargent is No. 4 in the WAGR. He was the National Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-America in 2022. Thorbjornsen finished fourth on the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship this summer. The number 6 player in the WAGR won the 2018 US Junior Amateur Championship. Sargent was given an automatic roster for the US team because of his WAGR. Greaser and Thorbjornsen’s selections were decided by the USGA’s International Team Selection Committee. The World Amateur Team Championship was founded in 1958, and the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship started in 1964. The IGF was founded in 1958 to promote the international development of golf through friendship and sportsmanship. Today, the IGF is made up of 151 national golf governing bodies representing 146 countries and is the international golf federation for the International Olympic Committee. The women’s WATC is August 24-27. Two Tar Heels are in the field with senior Krista Junkkari playing for Team Finland and Vilde Nystrøm representing Team Norway. The championship was last played in 2018 in the Republic of Ireland, with the team from Denmark winning the Eisenhower Trophy over the United States by one stroke.

