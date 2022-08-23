Sports
Don’t run into much outside of cricket: Stokes on comparison to Kohli
Hours after England Test captain Ben Stokes announced he would retire from ODIs after the first game against South Africa at his home in Durham, talisman striker Virat Kohli quickly responded on Instagram: “You are the most competitive guy I’ve ever seen. I’ve ever played against. Respect,” read Kohli’s comment on Stokes’ ODI retirement.
Over the years, Kohli and Stokes have had their share of run-ins, heated verbal exchanges and evictions on the field when the duo were sacked in their respective innings. It leaves viewers of the game wondering, what is the comparison of Stokes to Kohli on the cricket circuit?
“To be honest, we don’t meet very often outside of cricket. We play international cricket against each other and IPL cricket. But the time we have spent together has been very small. It’s nice to be around it field, it’s me against the opposition or me against an individual.
“You have to separate the two; competition on the field and also off the field, like it’s not like we’re little kids and on the field we kind of get along. Once we’re off the field, it’s just back to two individuals who are in the same room together and that’s fine,” Stokes said in a select virtual media interview ahead of the release of his documentary ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’.
Stokes cited the example of the rivalry between Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic and Australian Nick Kyrgios to describe his comparison to Kohli.
“Look, sport is a great competition, not only between teams, but also the fights and competitions between individuals. But in the end it’s always that respect between oppositions, individuals.”
“It’s not just in our sport, as an example you can look at Djokovic and Kyrgios. They clearly had a huge rivalry, but in the end there’s always that respect between professional athletes. It’s the same in all sports.” You will always fight and do your very best to win the match. But when it comes down to it, there’s always that respect and the great thing about sports is that athletes respect athletes.”
One of the standout aspects of England’s 2022 Test Cricket is the way England have rewritten the script for playing the game’s longest format since Stokes and Brendon McCullum became captains and head coaches respectively. So, what has worked for them, leading to England chasing 277, 299, 296 and 378 in four consecutive Tests before starting the series against South Africa?
“It was fantastic. One of the next jobs of mine and Baz (McCullum) is to try not to get ‘Bazball’ to be said as what our cricket is. Because whoever came up with that, it’s time it wasn’t said like who did it, me and brendon didn’t like it it was an incredible start with me and baz we won our first four games together
“But the most pleasant thing for me is that with the way we’ve handled cricket, the way we want to play cricket, we could have lost all four of those games. But if we hadn’t lost all of those games, we would have lost all four of those games. we still thought positively about the way we play because people have come to see us play.
“The people who saw us on TV would have enjoyed every day of the test match. That’s something I’ve tried to bring in: take the pressure off international cricket. They come up with their own form pressure. But sometimes when like if you look at that too much, you forget that we are some kind of entertainment business. People come to see us play because we are at the highest level of our sport and sport is entertainment.
“So, go out and entertain people five days in a row for every session you have on the day. If we play well, we give ourselves a big chance to win and if we play badly, we’re probably going to lose.” It’s quite simple, but just go there, enjoy and have fun.
“The fact that you get to represent your country in one of the best fields in the world in front of packed houses and millions of people on TV. Just try to take the pressure off what international sport can give and have fun with it,” concluded Stokes.Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes launches on Prime Video on Friday, August 26 – IANS
