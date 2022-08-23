Sense Arena Announces New Virtual Reality Tennis Training Platform and Partnership with Martina Navratilova





Sense Arena For Tennis will be launched in October 2022 following the success of Sense Arena’s original ice hockey training platform Sense Arena Tennis Advisory Board with Former Professional Players and ATP/WTA CoachesClaudio Pistolesic,Pavel Vizner, Jack Waite and Ashley Hobson PRAGUE, Czech Republic and WOBURN, Mass. (August 22, 2022) Sense Arena, the global leader in cognitive virtual reality sports training, today announced that it is launching a new tennis training platform and partnering with International Tennis Hall of Famer.Martina Navratilovaone of the greatest tennis players of all time. Like the company’s groundbreaking ice hockey training tool, released in 2018, Sense Arena for Tennis provides players with enhanced visualization, helping them improve the mental aspects of their game, such as anticipation and decision-making skills. Sense Arena allows professional, amateur and youth athletes to train in non-traditional environments such as gyms, garages and basements. Sense Arena for Tennis is available for pre-orders immediately and will officially launch on the Meta Quest in early October 2022. Those who pre-register for the platform will receive a free haptic racket worth approximately $200, which mimics the weight and balance of a real tennis racket and is compatible with the training platform. For pre-order details, visit:tennis.sensearena.com. Navratilova, who won 59 Grand Slam event titles during her illustrious career and owns both a Grand Slam career in singles and a single-year Grand Slam in doubles, will serve as Sense Arena’s global tennis ambassador. In addition, Navratilova will serve on Sense Arenas’ tennis advisory board, along with some of tennis’s most prominent names, including former ATP and WTA players and coaches.Claudio Pistolesic,Pavel Vizner, Jack WaiteandAshley Hobson. I am truly amazed by the Sense Arenas technology and it is an honor to partner with a company that I believe will have a huge impact on our great game, said Navratilova. The tennis game is now very physical and the differentiation is in the mental game. Tennis, like hockey, is a geometry game where you look for the right angles and open sectors on the field. The visualization and virtual reality training Sense Arena has created is a game changer. We are excited to expand into the tennis world and couldn’t be more excited to be joined on this adventure by Martina, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, said Sense Arena founder and CEO, Bob Tetiva. We’ve had tremendous success with our ice hockey platform over the past five years and can’t wait to help tennis players of all ages experience the benefits of mental and cognitive training in virtual reality. The Sense Arena ice hockey platform is currently used by five NHL teams, 30 professional hockey teams, nine NCAA Division I hockey programs and youth organizations around the world. To date, with more than 3,000 installations in 40 countries, more than 10,000 individual hockey players and goalkeepers have benefited from Sense Arenas training by participating in more than 1.4 million practices. For more information and updates about Sense Arena for Tennis, visittennis.sensearena.comor follow on Instagram(@SenseArenaTennis),Facebook,TikTokand Twitter (@SenseArena ) .

