Bengal’s security Jessie Bates reports to team’s facility, signs franchise tag





Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star security returned to the Bengals building on Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source who was aware of the situation. The team later confirmed that Bates has signed the tender and will be placed on the exempt/commissioner consent list, allowing security to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks. Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the news. Cincinnati is gearing up to host the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for joint practice sessions this week ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale. Bates had skipped the entire offseason and most of the training camp after the sides failed to agree on a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline for franchised players. The 25-year-old had not signed his offer and thus was not fined for missing camp. The security is owed $12.91 million on the franchise tag in 2022. With Cincy drafting Daxton Hill in the first round and Bates and the Bengals reportedly split in negotiations, it seems likely that Security will play one final year in Cincy before they go free in March. Throughout the process, it was unclear when Bates – who loathed the franchise tag from the start – would return to the Bengals. He could have skipped the start of the season and returned in time to ensure his contract didn’t take a toll. That would have cost him money. Now Bates will report well before the start of the season. With 19 days until the Bengals kick off the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bates has time to step up. With the Rams in town for joint training for the preseason finale, don’t expect the stud’s safety to do much this week once the Bengals get him back up to speed, but it must feel good for the staff to have Bates back. have the building. Bates reporting and signing his entry is the first step toward an uneasy off-season in the past and working toward a return to the Super Bowl. Bates was a key driver of Cincy’s post-season success, and getting him back in the building will only make the rest of the D better as we prepare for another campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/bengals-safety-jessie-bates-reports-to-team-s-facility-will-sign-franchise-tag The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos