McCool Returns to UNC as Assistant Coach Women’s Lacrosse





CHAPEL HILL, NC One of the most decorated players in University of North Carolina women’s lacrosse history returns to Chapel Hill as head coach Jenny Levy announced the addition of Marie McCool to her staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023 season. “We are more than excited to welcome back such an experienced alumna from our program to join our engineering staff,” said Levy. “Marie is one of our greatest players of all time who loves the game, and her wealth of experience will benefit our student athletes in countless ways. A proven winner, she has a great spirit for the sport and will be able to coach our students. elite level players.” A standout midfielder during her 2015-18 Tar Heel career, McCool was the first two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist in UNC history and the first player in the Atlantic Coast Conference to be named ACC Midfielder of the Year twice. She was named National Midfielder of the Year by IWLCA in 2018, earning both first-team All-America and All-ACC honors three times. A native of Moorestown, NJ, McCoolowns set Carolina’s single-season record for most tie checks with 165, also fifth overall with 246 career points. She was named the 2016 ACC Tournament MVP and landed on the All-NCAA Tournament team twice. She had a goal and two assists in the 2016 NCAA tournament to help UNC win the national title and served as team captain during her senior campaign. She was the recipient of the Patterson Medal in 2018, the most prestigious athletic award presented in North Carolina. The 2018 UNC graduate received her undergraduate degree in Management and Society and was named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017, the only Tar Heel in program history to win the award and was a three-time All-ACC Academic Team honorarium. “I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach. Representing Carolina as a player was a dream come true and I am excited to be back on campus to help maintain the success of the program “, he said. McCool, who was also UNC’s volunteer assistant coach in 2021. “I have been fortunate to have Jenny as a coach, both at Carolina and on the US national team, and I look forward to coaching alongside her and continuing to learn from someone who has built a program that has achieved sustained excellence in lacrosse for women.” McCool was one of only two college players on the United States’ roster for the 2017 World Cup prior to her senior year at UNC. She scored twice in the title game to help the US win the gold medal before taking gold again that summer at the 2017 World Games. Last July, McCool again competed with Team USA in the 2022 World Championship, leading the team to its fourth straight title. She was named to the All-World Team after a total of 20 goals, four assists, 24 points and 17 draw controls over the 11-day championship. McCool recently concluded her second season in Athletes Unlimited’s professional lacrosse competition. Keep up to date with UNC women’s lacrosse by following the Tar Heels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

