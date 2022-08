NRL Lineup for Round 24 vs Storm

The Sydney Roosters are proud to announce the lineup for Friday night’s Round 24 NRL game against the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park. Easts will rack up seven consecutive wins – a record last set in 2019 – as they head to the Victorian capital in the side’s second encounter with the Storm this season.

Butcher: “We made the SCG proud” Striker Nat Butcher will be the last rooster to reach the 100-game milestone on Friday night, having played all his NRL games at the Club since making his first-class debut in Round 26 of the 2016 season. Trent Robinson welcomes three big names to his team in the form of Paul Momirovski, Lindsay Collins and Siosiua Taukeiaho, all of whom have been named in the starting seventeen. James Tedesco leads the squad from fullback alongside Daniel Tupou, the returning Momirovski, Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii make up the rest of the backline, while Luke Keary and Sam Walker pair up in the halves.

Manu: “We are still building” Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Verrills and Matt Lodge have been named in the front row, while Angus Crichton, Butcher and Victor Radley round out the front pack and the starting thirteen. Connor Watson, Egan Butcher, Collins and Taukeiaho have been named on the exchange bench, with Drew Hutchison as the 18th man joined by Terrell May, Siua Wong, Fletcher Baker and Oliver Gildart on the extended bench. For those wishing to travel south and cheer on the Red, White and Blue at AAMI Park, you can: buy your tickets here! Don’t forget to support the Club and Women’s Rugby League and sign up for the 2022 NRLW Membershipas the Roosters begin their quest to keep the Premiership trophy! The NRL squad playing this Friday is as follows:

