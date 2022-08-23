Matson and Sholder Named Preseason All-ACC, UNC Picked to Six-Peat





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Tar Heel Seniors Erin Matson and Meredith Sholder were named to the Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference hockey team, and UNC was predicted to win a sixth straight ACC title on a vote by the league’s seven head coaches, announced Monday by the league. Led by four-time ACC Player Offensive Player of the Year Matson, the Tar Heels received five first-place votes for a total of 47 points in the competition. Syracuse took the remaining two votes in first place and came in second in the overall vote with 41 points, followed by Boston College (27) and Virginia (24). Louisville, which finished first atop the 2021 ACC season, was fifth with 23 points, while Duke and Wake Forest finished in sixth place with 17 points each. The ACC is coming out of a 2021 season in which four league teams earned bids for the NCAA Field Hockey Championship, the 27th straight year in which the ACC landed multiple teams in the postseason field. It was the eighth time in the past nine seasons that at least four conference teams have earned NCAA bids. Six ACC teams finished in the top 25 of the NFHCA rankings last season, and all seven conference teams were at some point during the 2021 campaign. The NFHCA Division I National Rankings for the 2022 preseason will be announced on Tuesday. The ACC leads all conferences with 21 NCAA hockey titles. The conference has placed at least one team in the national championship game in 29 of the past 33 seasons, including three consecutive recent NCAA titles by North Carolina (2018-2020). Syracuse led all schools with four players selected by the coaches to the 2022 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey team, and North Carolina placed two players in the 11-man squad. Each of the ACC’s seven hockey teams had at least one player selected. North Carolina’s Matson, Louisville’s Aimee Plumb, Syracuse’s Quirine Comans, and Wake Forest’s Meike Lanckohr were named to the preseason All-ACC team this season after earning the 2021 All-ACC first-team honors. players selected for the 2022 season, All-ACC North Carolina’s Sholder and Syracuse’s Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Charlotte de Vries earned the second-team All-ACC in 2021. ACC teams open the regular season on Friday with a packed non-conference slate featuring four ACC-Big Ten matchups Duke in Rutgers, North Carolina vs. Michigan at Kentner Stadium in Wake Forest, Iowa in Wake Forest and Virginia in Penn State. Over the weekend, there will be a total of 14 games featuring ACC teams, including the first two ACC Network broadcasts of the season on Sunday Michigan in Wake Forest at 1:30 PM, followed by North Carolina vs. Iowa at 4:00 PM. The first conference games are scheduled for Friday, September 16. Duke will host this year’s ACC Championship on November 1-2-4 at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. 2022 ACC Field Hockey Predicted Order of Finish 1. North Carolina (5) – 47

2. Syracuse (2) – 41

3. Boston College – 27

4. Virginia – 24

5. Louisville – 23

t-6. duke – 17

t-6. Awake Forest -17

(votes in first place) 2022 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team Margo Carlin, F, Sr., Boston College

Hannah Miller, F, Sr., Duke

Aimee Plumb, F, Jr., Louisville

Erin Matson F, Senior, North Carolina

Meredith Sholder M, Senior, North Carolina

Brooke Borzymowski, GK, So., Syracuse

Quirine Comans, F, Gr., Syracuse

Charlotte de Vries, F, Sr., Syracuse

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, B, Jr., Syracuse

Adele Iacobucci, M, Sr., Virginia

Meike Lanckohr, M, Sr., Wake Forest

