Cal clashes with Titans to start 2022







Wyatt Meyer (28), Tate Dolan (3) and the Bears start the season in Fullerton.

BERKELEY First year head coach Leonard Griffin leads the California men’s soccer team to the season opener in Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 7:30 PM. The Golden Bears then host Villanova on Sunday at 1:00 PM at Goldman Field in Edwards Stadium. The game in Fullerton will air on ESPN+. Fans can also follow live scores for Thursday’s game here. Sunday’s game against the Wildcats will be broadcast on the Pac-12 networks (on both the national Pac-12 network and the local Pac-12 Bay Area) with live stats available here. As always, fans can follow Twitter updates for the Bears at @CalMSoc The Bears finished the preseason with a 3-0 record, culminating in a 2-1 win over Pacific on August 19 in Berkeley. Cal previously defeated UC Riverside 4-0 on August 12 and defeated Cal State Bakersfield 1-0 on August 14 in road action for the season. Bears beat tigers

Evan Davila and Nonso Adimabua led a comeback win for Cal in the preseason finale last Friday, when the Golden Bears defeated Pacific 2-1 at Edwards Stadium. All the scoring happened over a five minute period into the second half, starting with Pacific’s 54th minute goal from Samuel Saiz. In the 57th minute, Adimabua collected a pass from Juan Martinez and the ball slipped through goalkeeper Eric Cotton from 15 yards for the tying run. At 58:15, Davila shot past Cotton from the flank to give the Bears a lead they would never give up. Nonso Adimabua Mentioned player to watch New Bear Nonso Adimabua earned national accolades on Aug. 16 when United Soccer Coaches named him on their list of 30 forwards to watch this season. Adimabua, a junior transfer from San Francisco, played his first year at USF under Leonard Griffin . In the 2021 spring regular season, Adimabua was named WCC Freshman of the Year and named to the All-WCC first team after leading USF in points (11), goals (3) and assists (5). In the fall of 2021, the Asaba, Nigeria, product led USF with points (11) and goals (5) and once again earned All-WCC first team status. Also in his second season, Adimabua was named to United Soccer Coaches West Region’s second team after finishing in the WCC for third in shots on goal (17) and fifth in shots (38), fifth in goals and ninth in points at the conference. About the bears In the preseason in Riverside, forward Nate Carrasco scored a brace, including the game winner and midfielders Jake Himelstein and Rohan McEligot scored one goal each

scored a brace, including the game winner and midfielders and scored one goal each Himelstein scored the winning goal in Bakersfield after an assist from McEligot

One of many returning starters, Davila (2 goals, 4 assists) led the Bears in points (8) and assists last season

Along with Davila, the 2022 midfield could be: Juan Martinez , Adrian Guzman and lots of other bears

, and lots of other bears Seniors are back too Jack Singer junior defender Wyatt Meyer and forward Shoei Honda , a sophomore; all three equal for last year’s team high in goals with three each

junior defender and forward , a sophomore; all three equal for last year’s team high in goals with three each Other returning defenders include Singer, redshirt junior Tate Dolan fifth year senior Christian Gomez and sophomore Kevin Carmichael and Santiago Hopkins

fifth year senior and sophomore and This year’s front line would be a combination of Adimabua, Honda, Carrasco, Arman sincere fifth year senior Jonathan Estrada and even the versatile Singer, who played in the back, midfield and front last season

fifth year senior and even the versatile Singer, who played in the back, midfield and front last season Collin Travasos a red shirt junior, is the Bears’ most experienced goalkeeper, starting 14 out of 20 games

a red shirt junior, is the Bears’ most experienced goalkeeper, starting 14 out of 20 games head coach Leonard Griffin returned to Cal in March 2022, having led Grand Canyon to a 15-4-1 record and into the NCAA tournament in the fall of 2021. A UCLA (class of 2005) alumnus and a former Cal assistant coach in 2013, Griffin was part of Bruins’ NCAA championship team in 2002. About The Titans Cal State Fullerton had a 3-11-3 record last fall

Midfielder Sebastian Cruz, who led the Titans last year with 17 points from seven goals and three assists, was named to the 2022 Big West Preseason All-Conference Team

Cruz, who also scored all of the Titans’ game-winning goals last season, earned Big West’s honorable mention in 2021

George Kuntz is in his ninth year as head coach of Cal State Fullerton About the wild cats Villanova opens his season at Stanford on Thursday

The Wildcats were 12-8-1 last season and were 5-4-1 in the Big East

Nova reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last fall

Midfielder Lyam MacKinnon was named to All-Big East second team

Last season, MacKinnon led Nova in points (21), goals (8) and assists (6)

Tom Carlin is in his 15th season as head coach of Villanova The next time Cal will return to Southern California to play at UC Irvine on September 2 and at UC San Diego on September 4. Social media For more coverage of the Cal men’s soccer team, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMSoc), Instagram (@CalMSoc) and Facebook (@CalMSoc).

