Duke Rowing hires Micah Boyd as third Olympian in coaching staff





DURHAM Micha Boyda medalist of the Olympic and World Championships, has been named an assistant coach for Duke Rowing. Boyd is yet another addition to the coaching staff with international experience following the previously announced appointment of Hamish Bond early August. Boyd was a multiple member of the United States national team, including winning the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics as a member of the eighth men and also a bronze medal at the 2005 World Championships with the coxed pair for Men. The 2008 American Rower of the Year returns to the coaching staff of the Blue Devils after serving as an assistant coach from 2018-20. “I couldn’t be happier to add Micah back to our staff,” said head coach Megan Cooke. “He is extremely talented, handsome and humble, but also a high-achiever. He brought good energy for his departure in 2020, and I have no doubt that he will bring that passion right back on day one. Between three Olympians and “Five national team members, this staff has earned dozens of medals through hard work and perseverance. Those are the qualities Duke needs to reach the next level. I couldn’t be happier than working with this amazing group.” Prior to his professional career, Boyd was a three-time letter winner for the University of Wisconsin rowing team. He earned the Randall T. Jablonic Award as freshman MVP after his freshman season, was named captain of the Badgers in 2003, and received the 2004 Norm Sonju Award as Most Valuable Player. Boyd is a three-time American Collegiate Rowing Association South Regional Coach of the Year and the 2015 ARCA National Coach of the Year. After the 2008 Games, Boyd joined Emory University’s coaching staff for the 2009-12 women’s rowing team before joining the North Carolina men’s rowing team in 2012 as a starting coach. After his first season with the Tar Heels, Boyd became head coach until 2018, when he was hired by Duke as the third assistant coach. In his first year as an assistant coach for Duke in 2019, Boyd coached the third and fourth varsity eight boats. Boyd led the 3V8 boat to first place in the Carolina Cup with a time of 7:12.4. At the Cooper Sprints in Camden, NJ, the 4V8 finished first in a field of 14 schools, with a time of 6:58.36. The 3V8 crew finished just behind for second (6:58.60). At the ACC Championships, the Blue Devils captured gold for the first time in school history and also collected four silver medals, the highest total in school history at a single ACC Championship. His second year as an assistant coach was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but ended on a climax as the Blue Devils took first place in all five races en route to claiming the Carolina Cup. Before rejoining the Blue Devils, Boyd was Director of Rowing Operations for Waterford School. His responsibilities include various aspects for the junior program of approximately 40 rowers, including coaching, travel, assistant coach supervision and administrative duties. To keep up to date with Blue Devils rowing, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/8/22/DukeROW”. #Good week

