Improved gameday experience comes to Cal Football





Fans will enjoy significant upgrades this season at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming football season in Cal isn’t limited to just the game on the field. Golden Bear fans will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience and an enhanced FTX pitch at California Memorial Stadium when they attend home games during the 2022 season. New outdoor group seating suites will be available for purchase in the south end zone and on the eastern edge of the stadium, along with tabletop box-seat seating in the southwest corner at field level. Two private suites will also be available on the seventh floor of the press box. All suites welcome groups of up to 20 fans. Cal Athletics also partnered with ANC to add new, larger and sharper video signs added behind both end zones, along with ribbon signs on both the east and west sides of the stadium. The new boards have the best clarity of any outdoor location in the country, with a resolution of 6mm. Cal has partnered with Levy, the leading hospitality partner of world-class sports and entertainment venues, to take the food and drink experience at Golden Bear football games to the next level. Fans will get an injection of local flavors for the upcoming season, highlighted by three outstanding restaurant partners – Starbird Chicken, a local spot that offers all-natural, delicious chicken in a number of different flavors; Blue Line Pizza, a Silicon Valley favorite; and juicy burgers and barbecue from Sacramento staple Burgess Brothers. “FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium is one of the best places in the country to watch a college football game,” says Cal Director of Athletics. Jim Knowlton said. “We are excited about the trajectory of our football program and home football schedule for 2022, and we expect these improvements to improve the experience for our fans.” Find out more about the stadium’s new premium group seating areas below, each of which comes with a dedicated food and beverage service: Suites on the seventh floor Gridiron suite: Spacious seventh floor press box suite on the seventh floor for groups of up to 20 people, with 180 degree views, including private lounge overlooking the bay Championship Suite: Press box suite on the seventh floor on the 35 meter long line for groups up to 20

Open Air Suites South end zone terrace: Four open-air suites at the optimal viewing level above the southern end zone in sections M and MM for groups of up to 20, with spacious private dining, bar and viewing areas Strawberry Canyon Terrace: Two open-air suites on East Rim for groups of up to 20, with spacious private dining, bar and viewing areas

Field Club South Lodge Eight open-air tables for four, along the southwest corner of the field level

Subscriptions, mini-plans, groups and tickets for one match are now available and can be secured by visiting calbears.com, calling 800-GO-BEARS, or emailing [email protected]. The Bears kick off the 2022 season on September 3 against UC Davis at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. “We are excited about these improvements to our legendary football stadium,” said Cal Senior Associate Athletics Director and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Markeisha Everett said. “We value the experience of our fans at all our locations and these changes will make Saturdays at Strawberry Canyon that much better.”

