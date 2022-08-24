Within the European Championships with EMG

With the temperature in Munich around 30 degrees Celsius, a garden hose is used to extinguish the spectators on Knigsplatz for the final of the women’s bouldering. Despite the heat, climbers continue to make their way over the bouldering wall, while preliminary men’s and women’s beach volleyball matches take place on the other side of the plaza in front of stands packed with more spectators.

Both sports are part of the nine Olympic events that make up the 2022 European Championships, which bring together the existing championships of some of the leading sports on the continents into one event and also include canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, table tennis, triathlon and a variety of athletic disciplines.

The 11-day European Championships are the largest multi-sport event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics. EMG works directly with the Munich 2022 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to provide production facilities to support the LOC host broadcast plans, including more than 400 hours of live production captured across 12 competition venues. Representing Europe’s free-to-air channels, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the official broadcasting partner of the European Championships, with 40 of its free-to-air broadcasters providing live programs and highlights on more than 50 channels.

One of the advantages of this project is the very short lines between content and engineering. If there are any issues, they can be reported and resolved as quickly as possible.

Given the scale of the event, EMG has deployed trucks, equipment and crew from its divisions across Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK. The Head of Operations for EMG is Head of International Projects and Sales Chris Demeulemeester, who led EMG’s bid and is on site with some 285 EMG colleagues in Munich.

One of the main differences from other multisport events is the organizational structure; instead of working for a production company, EMG’s client is the LOC, a group founded by the European Championships Management Srl (ECM), the organization that founded the European Championships and manages and coordinates the event in collaboration with the participating federations and the city of Munich.

While EMG is tasked with providing technical and production facilities in the Olympiapark, including galleries, OBs at the Munich sites, RF provision and asset management, the LOC is responsible for editing, for example hiring the directors and cameramen led by head of production Joris Wauman.

Demeulemeester (photo, left) also works closely with engineers Norbert Garske and Gerd Kaiser, and sees the flat organizational structure as a major advantage of working directly with the LOC.

Detailed planning

For Demeulemeester, another standout aspect of the Championships was the level of detail in both tendering and project planning, with Demeulemeester describing the RFP as one of the most thorough and comprehensive he has ever been involved in.

I have never received such a precise production plan in my entire career, he tells SVG of the IBC in Olympiapark. The level of preparation of Norbert and Gert, who are the lead engineers on behalf of the LOC, was of an extremely high level. A year and a half before the championships I already had all the layouts and camera plans; the level of preparation was extraordinary.

At the heart of the Olympiapark is the Olympiastadion, the striking stadium built for the 1972 Summer Games and used as the main venue for athletics (Munich 2022 motto is Back to the Roofs, a reference to the return to the site of the 1972 Olympics and Munich’s emphasis on financial viability and use of existing facilities and landmarks). Freestyle BMX, mountain bike, cross-country and triathlon and gymnastics also take place at the Olympiapark.

Nestled on the edge of Olympiapark is the IBC (pictured above), which consists of a series of rows of white containers with individual galleries for each event, along with containers for rights broadcasters.

We don’t have any OB cars here in the Olympic Park, says Demeulemeester. It’s all done and run on diPloy, so the full engine power of 12 OB events has been reduced to two data centers, with base station units in the park locations.

IP flypack system diPloy is housed in two sea containers on the corner of the IBC. Based on Imagine Communications’ Selenio Network Processor platform, EMG built diPloy for the Tokyo Olympics and tested it at the 2021 Fdration Internationale de Ski (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championship, where it was used to run a remote production with the ski jumping production team a few miles away from the camera crew at the competition site.

Demeulemeester says using diPloy in Munich means less cabling and fewer hours