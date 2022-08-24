Sober lifestyle student residence opens autumn





For those who want to continue working on their sobriety during post-secondary education, a new facility is available to help. An austere residential residence operated by New Beginnings Essex County for post-secondary students will open in the fall. There are 13 units in the facility. It is intended for students in recovery or for those who choose a sober lifestyle for any reason. “It’s a safe, supportive and affordable place to live for them to work on their academic journey and get some extra support while they’re in school,” said Stacey Yannacopoulos, executive director of New Beginnings. Stacey Yannacopoulos, executive director of New Beginnings, says the first batch of students is expected to move in for the fall semester. (Jason Viau/CBC) New Beginnings hopes to have the first group move in on September 1. “We’re pretty selective with the first cohort,” Yannacopoulos said. “We want to ensure that whoever we accept has their vision aligned with ours, they are committed to sobriety, and they are committed to respecting and supporting each other.” Yannacopoulos said the residency is important because the youth population is occasionally ignored or neglected, especially when the expectation is that you will certainly succeed in post-secondary education. “There are so many needs for that population of students,” she said. “Whether it’s food insecurity, whether it’s mental health or substance use, and we’ve seen those needs increase so much since the pandemic.” A table tennis table in the sober New Beginnings student house. (Jason Viau/CBC) New beginnings associated with the University of Windsor’s Lancers Recovery Program in the early stages of the research process. Meagan Park, coordinator of the Lancers Recovery Program at the University of Windsor, said they had to quit ten years ago when they were in college because they were an active addict. “Ask for help at the time and nothing was available,” Park said. “Making that complete turnaround and being able to have support now makes a huge difference.” Park said the University of Windsor is the first university in Ontario to offer a student recovery community, and the second in Canada after the University of British Columbia. They also said that while the University of Windsor couldn’t provide a austere home, the option offered by New Beginnings is even better. “Because it’s through New Beginnings, it’s open to all students,” Park says. “Whether that’s at UWindsor, whether that’s at St. Clair College, whether that’s at one of the local colleges nearby, it just really adds to that accessibility piece that’s really, really important to me and is able to provide recovery support to as many people as possible.” A single room in the sober New Beginnings student house. (Jason Viau/CBC) Students pay rent between $1,100 and $1,300 per month, depending on the room. The residence hosts an open house on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for potential applicants to see the living spaces and for community partners to see what’s on offer.

