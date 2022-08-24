CoA order rules in favor of TNTTA





The Committee of Trustees that manages the affairs of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has ruled in favor of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA), but has rejected the claims of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA). After listening to both parties via video conference and analyzing the documents submitted by TNTTA & TTTA, COA said in a press release: TTFI. COA further said that TTTA has no jurisdiction regarding TT in the State. The order read: No formal TTTA withdrawal order needs to be passed after the case has been settled by the Supreme Court. The confessions in the request for clarification submitted by TTFI to the Supreme Court and the subsequent judgment of 27-012020 also support the view that TTTA had no jurisdiction at all with regard to TT in TN. The COA accuses the former TTFI of having joined TTTA. This affiliation with a brand new organization was unjustified and unfounded. In any case, this affiliation cannot be continued after the final decision of the Supreme Court, since the provisional suspension granted by the Supreme Court will lapse. Operationalized by decision of the Supreme Court of Madras dated 02-04-2019, according to the COA order. The order also stated, for reasons best known to itself, TTFI’s executive body persisted in double-enrolling TN tournaments by allowing a parallel body to send players’ entries, which was not only completely illegal in violates the TTFI Memorandum and bye-laws, but also violates the order of the courts. TTTA, according to the COA, cannot be considered or treated as an affiliate of TTFI. Accordingly, the name of TTTA will be removed from the list of ancillary units of TTFI.

