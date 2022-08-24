Sports
Argentine table tennis player denounces Chilean colleague for sexual abuse: they ask for extradition
Sky RotryngArgentine table tennis player criticizes her Chilean colleague John Lamadrid for sexual assault in connection with an event that took place in 2017, when she was a minor, at the National Center for High Performance Sports (CENARD) in Buenos Aires. The National Justice has requested the extradition of the trans-Andean athletewho is currently on the run.
The reported events took place during the Argentine Republic Table Tennis Open which was held in the facilities of the aforementioned sports complex in Buenos Aires in December 2017. Then, Cielo participated in the youth classes and Lamadrid was already a figure among the adults.
The young Argentine said her Chilean peer approached her from behind as she entered the CENARD dining room. She, only 14 years old, was in shock and left the place without explanation. “It was something premeditated,” she assured in dialogue with… TN about the episode that happened almost five years ago.
The moment when Cielo Rotryng was encouraged to make his complaint public
Cielo kept silent for years about what had happened to her that day in a place that had to be safe for her and the rest of her companions. But a few months ago He decided to expose the sexual abuse he had suffered from Lamadrid “so that this doesn’t happen to any girl again”.
An account when the facts are clarified and when he gathers the courage to face the world around us, which is very critical of these things. An account when you can“, held.
The young Argentinian said he was initially afraid to file the complaint “because of the global relevance” that Lamadrid, a well-known exponent of Chilean table tennis, has.
It was very difficult for me to process the facts. Once I did, I didn’t want to report it. I was very scared. I knew they would talk a lot and that my sports career would hang by a threadhe explained.
After the denounced fact, Cielo left the Argentina table tennis team and did not set foot in CENARD again. If that had happened to me there, what worse things could have happened? he wondered.
From her complaint in the Justice she received a lot of support from other athletes. He also assured that no one was surprised by his accusations towards Lamadrid.
The young Argentine has given up high-performance table tennis and only now, five years later, is she trying to play it recreationally again. “I lost something that was my lifestyle and what made me happy,” she emphasized.
Juan Lamadrid, a Justice Fugitive: The Audio He Made Going Viral
Although Cielo assures that Lamadrid is “running loose and living his normal life”, the Chilean press has tried to look for him in the places he used to frequent, but has been unable to find him.
If I had done something, she would have said it to the shot. Why did she have to wait five years? I’m not even worried, the Chilean athlete, who is currently 25 years old, can be heard in one of the audio he leaked.
But this isn’t the only strategy Lamadrid has used to discredit his accuser: it’s also: He has shared posts on social networks to minimize the situation and even make fun of the allegations.
The truth is that it is currently unknown where Lamadrid is, that he has not cooperated with the Justice so far.
