With 2022 Table Tennis Championships, J&K enables young people to give up antisocial activities





The Union government and the J&K board are leaving no stone unturned to rid young people of anti-social activities by involving them in various sports activities, to help them achieve their goals. The central and UT-level government is making every possible effort to help youth realize and achieve their goals, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said during a speech at an opening ceremony of the 28th Masters National Table Tennis. Championship at Indoor Stadium Srinagar. Providing sports infrastructure, coaching Talented youngsters in water sports, table tennis, cricket, football, wushu, hockey et al get all possible help to show their skills and talent. Apart from successfully creating new sports infrastructure and renovation and development of existing infrastructure government, every effort is made to help them get the best coaching, After the repeal of Art 370 and 35 A, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a massive transformation in the field of sports. Emergence of sport after the repeal of Article 370 In 2021, about 17.5 lakh youngsters were given the opportunity to showcase their talent in various sports disciplines. This year (2022), the government has set a target for about 35 lakh youth to participate in sports. In addition, special emphasis has been placed on meeting the sporting needs of the specially skilled athletes through adequate infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events. LG Sinha thanked the Table Tennis Association for organizing Table Tennis Championships. Inaugurated 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Srinagar. More than 1000 players and officials from 28 states, 8 UTs and various institutions compete in the championship. pic.twitter.com/t2gyCtFybK LG J&K Office (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 23, 2022 Table Tennis Championship More than a thousand players and officials from 28 states and union territories will compete for this championship. The youth of the valley are happy and excited to be a part of this championship. Many players hope that this championship will be a starting point for their journey in the tennis world. More and more such activities and championships should be held in the valley. The youths involved in antisocial activities can easily be kept away from such vices,” said Humza Farooq, Srinagar, Player. IMAGE:@OfficeOfLGJandK

