An Argentine table tennis player denounces that she was raped at a minor age by a Chilean colleague: Justice requests extradition

The charges against Cielo Rotryng, a table tennis player, who reported assault against a Chilean colleague who has not yet appeared in court

Argentina Sky Rotryng Alvarez I was 14 years old and full of dreams in the world of table tennis. She was at the time at an event at the National Center for High Performance Sports (CENARD), where she was alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the Chilean player Juan Lamadrid Barraza. Five years later, she decided to sue him and the case went cross-border. In the trans-Andean country, Justice is analyzing the extradition request of the National and Correctional Court No. 40.

Rotryng broke the silence on the subject. “One realizes when the facts are cleared up a little bit and when he gathers the courage to do it and face the world around us and it’s quite difficult for these things,” she said in dialogue with All the news.

There were no problems now, yes for the filing of the complaint, by the person, as it is globally relevant. At the time it was difficult for me to process the facts and I didn’t want to press charges, I was very scared because I knew there would be a lot of talk and my sports career would be at stake. Later I understood that if you do things right, nothing can go wrong, he acknowledged.

According to Cielo’s complaint, the episode would have taken place on December 14, 2017 at the Open of the Argentine Republic of Table Tennis, an event that brought together minors and adults at CENARD. On the subject of heaven, he didn’t give any details, but said it was something premeditated, because I don’t think anyone has the ability to change the course of things from one second to the next. What happened was I was going somewhere and he appeared behind me and said, ‘No, we’re going in a different direction…’

In addition, he clarified that from CENARD “they were always available, the same by the authorities as those of the Argentine Table Tennis Federation (FATM)”. “They expressed concern about the facts,” he added.

In addition, she emphasized: I feel very guided by other players in the area, not only Argentinians but also worldwide. unfortunate no one was surprised and that makes the most noise. Because of the mode of action that this person has, many people testify and people who have come out to speak have gone through it. I received a lot of support and statements that are important for a good cause.

The Chilean television report on Cielo Rotryng’s complaint about Juan Lamadrid Barraza

According to the Chilean press, Lamadrid is a well-known athlete in the area. The middle mega news He spread some messages in which Lamadrid refers to the subject. First he laughed and in a story on Instagram (his account is private) he stated: I am very concerned. They make me laugh. And he threatened with his own complaints: I come from the street, I have codes, I have a sister, I have a mother, they don’t know me. I’m going to file a complaint against them all and they’re going to have to pay me. Either they pay me or they go to jail. short. From Chile they confirm that the athlete he no longer goes to the usual places or to his training center.

Cielo was blunt about the Chilean because he did not make himself available to Justice: He is uncooperative and is free to go about his normal life. Go to public places where people see you. It’s not very hidden. I feel calm to do things right, looking for the space it deserves, because it’s not just Argentina and Chile that are responsible for it, but also to table tennis, where this person leads and works.

Moreover, he clarified: I was not surprised by his messages or the arrogant way in which he speaks. It does not have a general view. He is a very self-centered person.

Cielo played again, but only recreationally (@cielorotryng_)

About how the situation affected him, he revealed: The following year I left the national team and I didn’t want to go to CENARD anymore because it was a place where I didn’t feel comfortable. What mobilized me is that I didn’t want any girl, no younger or older, to have to go through that and today the precautions to be taken must be much greater.

I stopped playing for a long time and only now I’m trying to work out again, but mainly recreationally because it was something that made me happyhe added.

On June 3, Cielo made the subject public on his Instagram account, but shortly afterwards he made his presentation to Justice and there is a request for the extradition of Lamadrid. How long will these things continue to happen to us? It was not my dress, nor the time, nor the place. If there’s no consent, it’s rape. Today I decide not to be silent anymorehe wrote in his post.

CIELO’S COMPLAINT ON INSTAGRAM

Three days later, the FATM released its statement saying that “this unfortunate event has been known for several months and since then both members of the Executive Committee and the Technical Body have accompanied and worked together with Cielo and his family during this difficult time.

In addition, he emphasized: This Federation has notified the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the Latin American Table Tennis Union (ULTM) and the South American Table Tennis Confederation (ConSuTeMe) of this court presentation. ) so that they mediate the necessary resources in the face of these types of episodes.

Extradition request from the Argentine judiciary for Chilean table tennis player Juan Lamadrid Barraza

Of course, the Chilean Table Tennis Federation (FeChiTeMe) and the Chilean Olympic Committee have also been notified, he added.

Finally, Edward Picanda Chilean lawyer specializing in international law explained the case: The demand at stake is: is the background serious and serious for a prosecutor of the Chilean Public Prosecution Service to file charges as the same event had occurred? in Chile? If the answer is ‘yes’, he will be extradited. If it is ‘no’, the extradition will be rejected.

