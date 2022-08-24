Martin Luther King Jr. had no fear of death

On a recent episode of Influencers with Andy Serwer, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young discussed his relationship with the late Martin Luther King Jr., and what it was like to be at the center of the civil rights movement. . in the fifties and sixties.

ANDY SERWER: You’ve worked with so many remarkable Americans, remarkable people from all over the world, but probably no more than Martin Luther King. And I have to ask you what he was like, what it was like to be with Dr. King to work.

ANDREW YOUNG: Well you must remember, when I met him he was 26, and I was 23, 24. And he was just a very easygoing, humble, very nice, joked a lot, always bullying people in a very loving, friendly way. He had a way of teasing you by reminding you of your mistakes and your weaknesses. And he was also a comedian. I mean, he loved to tell stories, and especially preacher stories, making fun of preachers and people in his own profession.

But he literally grew up in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue. Auburn Avenue had everything in its youth. It had all the churches, all the prostitution, all the gambling, all those billiard halls, the YMCA. And so he felt really comfortable around all kinds of people. And he grew up spending a lot of time in the YMCA.

And so no one has ever seen him as a good athlete. But even though he was only six feet, he was a good basketball player because he was very fast and could shoot with both hands. But he grew up in the Y. He could — and you — the YMCA, in those days had pool tables and ping pong tables, so he could play billiards and table tennis.

And he was just an all round good guy. And he got along with everyone. One of his best friends was a boy who I don’t know how old he was when he met him, but he found him looking for food in a garbage can. And he stopped him from eating from the garbage and took him home for lunch.

And Reverend Fred C. Bennett followed Martin Luther King, because Martin was small, he was a huge fellow. He weighed 230, 40 pounds. And they were, say, best friends. But he was also very friendly to all the graduate students and professors.

But Fred Bennett stayed with him until he died. And when he went to Montgomery for the Freedom Rides, they threw a… well, they didn’t know what kind of bomb it was, they threw it on the porch of the church just as Martin came out. And Fred pushed him back into the church and picked up the bomb and threw it in the parking lot.

And he was the kind of man who would give his life without thinking about it. And he… I mean, he was like Martin. And then he kind of adopted me and decided after Dr. King that he would take care of me.

ANDY SERWER: Let me ask you about that, Ambassador, and this may be painful, but I want… I want to ask you. You were there that morning, April 4, 1968, in Memphis when Dr. King was murdered.

ANDREW YOUNG: Mm-hm.

ANDY SERWER: How was that? What happened that morning?

ANDREW YOUNG: Well, I was in court, and I was trying to get clearance for March with the sanitation workers, and the court pretty much ruled in our favor. And I come back to his room, which was downstairs in the Lorraine Motel, and there was his brother and this guy Bennett and all his friends. And someone had brought a whole platter of catfish and they were having a good time.

I mean, I’d never seen him laugh or joke like that before. When I came in, he started bullying me. I said, well, wait a minute. I tried to keep you out of jail, to make you march. You want to march. And he thought I… well, I stood up to him. And he says, oh, you’re a smartass, aren’t you?

And he took a pillow from the bed and threw it at me. I had never seen him so playful, so I threw him back. And everybody took pillows, and they started knocking me down between these two double beds.

And it was like 12 year olds. And I had never seen him so happy because he spent most of his life with his best friends. And just in the middle of this, someone knocked on the door and said, you all should be at my wife’s house for dinner by six, and it’s a quarter to six.

ANDY SERWER: BEN?

ANDREW YOUNG: No, evening.

ANDY SERWER: Oh, this is the night before.

ANDREW YOUNG: No, this is… yes, this is the evening.

ANDY SERWER: Right.

ANDREW YOUNG: And he went to his room to put on a shirt and tie. But I hadn’t seen him so relaxed and cheerful, I don’t know if ever. And he went upstairs to his room, and I was down in the parking lot, still clowning and shadow boxing with a man, another big guy, a big footballer from Birmingham.

And a shot rang out. And I ran… the atmosphere was such that I thought he was joking. I thought he was joking because I didn’t see him, and I thought he played like he was stumbling back into the room. As I ran up the stairs, I saw that he was lying in a pool of blood.

But the bullet had hit the tip of his chin and severed his spine. And I doubt he… I doubt he heard the shot, because the bullet travels faster than the sound. And I doubt he even felt anything, because that shot cut his spinal cord. And it took a moment for his heart to stop beating.

But in… he talked about death all the time. And he was… he always joked about death. And he said that death is the ultimate democracy. I don’t care what color you are, how rich you are, how poor you are, you will die. And one of his favorite pastimes was deciding that you would die, I would die, and then he said you’ll be a challenge now, how can I preach your repentant ass to heaven?

And he would make you laugh at your death, because then he would plead your case before God. But he never spoke of anything worthwhile. He would always talk about your weaknesses and… but that was the way he put us at ease with death. He talked about death all the time.

Well, my grandmother always talked about death. And in the black community, death is not something you fear. It is something you accept as inevitable. And my grandmother lost her eyesight when she was in her 80s. And she used to argue with God that she’d keep her there too long, that she was ready to go home to glory.

And she recited all the things she had done that made her deserve it. And she had a reputation of… well, this was in the depression. And we were not far from the railway. So all the bums, as we called them then, passed by our house.

And I remember I was out there on the porch, Fred’s front door, and a man comes by and says, they tell me there’s a good-hearted colored woman here that’ll give anyone who’s hungry something to eat. Does she live here? I say, yes, you’re probably talking about my grandmother. And that was the reputation she had. I don’t know how far it has gone.

But it… she felt she was entitled to her heavenly reward. And Martin felt that a bit too. I mean, he had no fear of death. And he put us at ease with the possibility of our own death by fooling us into preaching our funeral.

And so… well, there’s a passage in the Bible Elijah going to heaven on a flaming chariot. And one day I was taken out of Sunday school because I said, I don’t believe that. I said it out loud, so they sent me to the inspector who was my mother.

But that’s what I thought of when I saw Martin Luther King going there to glory. And what I said, and I said out loud to him, you can’t go to heaven and leave us in hell. We can’t make it without you. You can’t go yet, I said.

But what I didn’t understand then, I understand now, and it’s been more than 50 years, and Martin Luther King is stronger mentally now than he was when he was physically alive, that he’s quoted more — I mean, I’m always shocked by… well, recently on MSNBC someone, Dr. King used to say, “the moral arc of the universe is long and bends toward justice.”

I mean, that’s a quote from 60, 70 years ago, but it’s still a relevant interpretation of our lives, our struggles on this earth. And I think it’s because I’ve had the youth training with my grandmother and the young adult training with him that I have no questions or doubts that this isn’t the end for us.