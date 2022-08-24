Efforts to harness the power of youth, unleash their potential in the sports arena: LG







28th National Masters TT Championships inaugurated in Srinagar STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the government of Jammu and Kashmir has given top priority to sports and opportunities, and that resources have been created to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of millions of talented young people.

“The government’s effort is to harness the power of the youth so that they can unleash their full potential in the sports arena,” Sinha said during the inaugural function of the 2022 2022 National Masters Table Tennis Championships at the SK Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

Organized by J&K Table Tennis Association, in association with J&K Sports Council and Indian Veterans Table Tennis Committee under the auspices of Table Tennis Federation of India, more than 1000 players and officials from 28 states, 8 UTs and various institutions compete for the championship.

Sports Council has made extraordinary efforts to create a world-class infrastructure and support athletes and coaches in delivering performance on the national and global stage, he added.

Sports Council reaches every young talent today. Whether it’s water sports, cricket, football, badminton, judo, wushu, rugby, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, table tennis or lawn tennis, we have better coaching and infrastructure in all sports disciplines, said the lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era of sports across the country, saying that for the first time, sports and athletes are given the necessary resources, respect and footing. Previously, despite having the second largest population in the world, we were unable to create the sports icons that could inspire the new generation, he added.

The lieutenant governor said the country’s performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games is testament to the positive change the prime minister has brought. Today, our heroes are bringing new energy and new inspiration to the young India through their mesmerizing performances at all the major sporting events around the world, he added.

The Lt Governor noted that a similar change has started in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019 and that the UT has emerged as a bright spot in the field of sports on the national and international stage over the past three years.

It used to be that only 2-3 lakh players got a chance to play in a year. But now the situation has changed and last year more than 17 lakh youth were given the chance to play while this year we have set a target to connect 35 lakh youth with sports. The Sports Policy, launched in January of this year, is a huge step to secure the future of athletes. Previously, there were no incentives for players to participate in sports tournaments, but we have ensured that both cash prizes and government jobs are given to the players. They are the new icons of youth, he added.

This year, 13 national tournaments will be organized in J&K and 11,000 players from all over the country will show their talent in the UT with the support of all sports organizations. The Sports Council has also launched the ‘My Youth My Pride’ program to reach the grassroots players to develop a sports culture, and about five lakh athletes are given the opportunity to showcase their talent in various sports disciplines with the help from 53 sports associations has been notified.

The Lt Governor highlighted the great improvements in sports infrastructure in UT and said that world-class sports infrastructure has been developed in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of the Prime Minister. FIFA Standard Bakshi Stadium and ICC Standard MA Stadium have been upgraded and renovated for international level matches. Today, we managed to create a multifunctional indoor sports hall with all the facilities according to the demands of the players in every district of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of veterans who participated in the Masters tournament and expressed the hope that their experience and energy will become an inspiration to the new generation. He also presented scarves to the veterans on the occasion as a token of appreciation.

Chairman J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, during his speech on the occasion, praised the LG-led UT administration that ushered in a new era of sports development and provided plenty of opportunities for the athletes in the UT.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Lieutenant Governor, highlighted the transformation taking place in the field of sports in J&K. Sport was one of the top priorities of the administration and the UT of Jammu Kashmir has now become the powerhouse of sports talent, he added.

Sarma Hafeez, Secretary of Government, Youth Services and Sports, said in his welcome address that more than 1,000 players and officials, including 140 women and eight players aged 80 and over from all over the country, are competing in about 30 different categories. More than 500 TT tables will be provided to the schools to facilitate novice players, he added.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Sh Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; sh. Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar; Subash Chander Chhibber, Director of Youth Care & Sports; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council Ajay Sharma, President of J&K Table Tennis Association and Organizing Secretary of the Championship, alongside senior officers, members of sports associations, prominent sports personalities and athletes in large numbers attended the occasion.

