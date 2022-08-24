College Football Week 0 Live Updates: Latest News, Schedules, Matchups





August 23, 2022 at 21:05 EDT Michael Penix Jr. ready to lead a revival in Washington Michael Penix Jr. has a brother entering his senior year of high school and another who is 12, and it’s a long flight from Tampa, Fla., to Seattle. So to support all their sons in all their sporting endeavors, relatives take turns traveling to Michaels games in Washington. His mother, Takisha, has tickets to the Michigan State game in week 3. His father, Michael Sr., plans to be at the game at Stanford the following week. Michael’s grandmother flies for the September 3 opener against Kent State, a date everyone now knows that will mark another milestone in his five-year college career. Christian Caple Staff Writer, Washington CONTINUE Michael Penix Jr. wins QB derby, poised to lead Washington revival August 23, 2022 at 17:09 EDT Stewart Mandel’s Big Ten Predictions Michigan took the Big Ten by storm last season, winning its first conference championship since 2004 and advancing to the College Football Playoff. I can’t believe Ohio State won’t take it back this year. The Buckeyes remain the league’s most talented team, led by Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud, although the offensive line and defensive front seven have admittedly to perform at a higher level. In the East, I’m interested to see if the Wolverines can stay ahead of starting rival Michigan State, if Penn State can recover after two mediocre seasons, and if Maryland and/or Rutgers can hold some surprises. (Poor Indiana quickly sank to the bottom.) Stewart Mandel Senior columnist & EIC, College Football CONTINUE Stewart Mandel’s Big Ten Predictions: Losing the Ohio States Conference August 23, 2022 at 16:07 EDT Will Virginia Tech Have Patience With Brent Pry? What is the hardest game? We are nine days away from the Virginia Techs season starting September 2 in Old Dominion. Can you feel it? The mailbag feels it, with a lot of big questions about how the Hokies might fare in Brent Prys’ debut season. Let’s go to some of them. Andy Bitter Staff Writer, Virginia Tech August 23, 2022 at 15:41 EDT Boston College takes on former Pro Bowl RG Chris Snee. at Boston College has hired former Pro Bowl RG Chris Snee as an analyst with a focus on player staffing and scouting. That’s now two OL starters from the two New York Giants Super Bowl teams that went on to become college analysts this year, as Memphis recently hired LT David Diehl. Matt Fortuna Staff Writer, CFB Boston College has hired former Pro Bowl RG Chris Snee as an analyst with a focus on player staffing and scouting. That’s now two OL starters from the two New York Giants Super Bowl teams that went on to become college analysts this year, as Memphis recently hired LT David Diehl. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) August 23, 2022 August 23, 2022 at 14:24 EDT Nebraska arrives in Ireland for the opener Nebraska was delayed about 90 minutes at Omaha Monday night, but the Huskers arrived in Dublin on Tuesday morning ahead of their opener against Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats will arrive in Ireland on Wednesday. The match, at 12:30 p.m. ET, is Week Zero’s only Power-5 matchup. Mitch Sherman Staff Writer, Nebraska August 23, 2022 at 12:33 pm EDT Multiple QBs vs Northwest? Huskers feeling the pressure? Nebraska’s entire preseason roster of 110 players, plus a handful of camp additions, flew from Omaha to Dublin from Monday to Tuesday. Northwestern joins the Huskers in Ireland on Wednesday to get ready for their season-opening game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT from Aviva Stadium in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Here it is also time to take off. In this space this season, regularly look at a range of popular (or unpopular) beliefs about the Huskers and determine whether they are myths or truths. Mitch Sherman Staff Writer, Nebraska CONTINUE Nebraska Truths or Myths: Multiple QBs vs. Northwest? Huskers feeling the pressure? August 23, 2022 at 11:55 am EDT Wisconsin breakout players candidates Wisconsin receiver Skyler Bell spent most of last season hampered by a left hamstring injury and even made an appearance in a game up to the Las Vegas Bowl, when he played 14 snaps and caught one pass. Eight months later, Bell has positioned itself for an important role as a potential starter. That’s what you call a candidate for a breakthrough player. As Wisconsin approaches its season opener against the state of Illinois on September 3, several other breakthrough candidates have emerged. Here are 10 such candidates (plus one) for the Badgers. The list is made up of players who earned minimal snaps at their position last season, but who made an impression during fall camp. Jesse Temple Staff Writer, Wisconsin CONTINUE Which Wisconsin Badgers Could Break Out in 2022? Skyler Bell, Rodas Johnson and more August 23, 2022 at 11:25 am EDT Who turns heads? 10 names (and more) that fuel Irish optimism Notre Dame went to Ohio on Monday afternoon fully prepared, complete with players from the scout team who played the role of the main Buckeyes. Freshman Steve Angeli is now Heisman candidate CJ Stroud, for example. As for how Notre Dame sees itself, the past two weeks have been a learning experience for coaches and players. In other words, what the Irish are today may not be exactly what the Irish thought they were when the camp opened. That’s thanks to some key preseason impressions being made up and down, of individuals and position groups. These are the players (or groups) that stood out the most in August. Pete Sampson Staff Writer, Notre Dame CONTINUE Notre Dame Fall Camp: Who Turns the Attention? 10 names (and more) that fuel Irish optimism August 23, 2022 at 10:55 am EDT Marshall RB Rasheen Ali will love the team Notable news here, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, a potential All-American, will be away from the team for an unknown period of time. Chris Vannini Senior Writer, CFB Notable news here, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, a potential All-American, will be away from the team for an unknown period of time. https://t.co/O06lwIuyai — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 23, 2022 August 23, 2022 at 10:42 am EDT College Sports 40 Under 40 Three million people have seen Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoof The Hangover, along with two players on a mission to find alternate uniforms somewhere in Las Vegas. Cool is not usually an adjective associated with Notre Dame, one of the most storied programs in college football. But Freeman, 36, has challenged that in his first eight months in charge, connecting with his players and younger Fighting Irish fans in creative ways, while keeping expectations on the pitch as high as ever. His all-in performance for the unveiling of this year’s Shamrock Series uniforms was simply a delightful memory. Athletic College football staff CONTINUE College Sports 40 Under 40: Top Young Coaches, Players, Executives, Influencers Changing the Game August 23, 2022 at 9.30 am EDT Projecting the offensive depth map of Washington In less than a week you can expect a true depth map of the Washington Huskies. They may be able to name a starting quarterback even earlier. Until then, we project the starting position, starting with the attack and continuing with the defense tomorrow. A word of warning: This is our projection for the season and not just for the September 3 opener against Kent State. So keep that in mind regarding Jaxson Kirkland in particular. Christian Caple Staff Writer, Washington CONTINUE Projecting Washington’s offensive depth chart ahead of the 2022 season August 23, 2022 at 8:58 am EDT What USC, UCLA’s Moving to the Big Ten Means for Sports Other Than Football Kaiya McCullough held the slip of paper every UCLA student-athlete must have at the beginning of each academic quarter. From class to class, she bounced around the campus in Westwood, California, introducing herself to her instructors and telling them she was a defender of the Bruins women’s soccer team and that from August to probably November her athletic and academic life would be constant. contradict each other. Christopher Kamranic Staff Writer CONTINUE What USC, UCLA’s Moving to the Big Ten Means for Sports Other Than Football August 23, 2022 at 07:56 o’clock EDT Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker Is Now About More Than Speed The Cincinnati Bearcats are not lacking for wide receiver speed. Tre Tucker ran a 4.29-second 40-meter sprint this off-season, matching the personal best of teammate and good friend Tyler Scott. Sophomore wideout Drew Donley ran a 4.31 40 and reached 23 mph, a man too fast for a school zone. Still, Tucker swears that if the three of them raced 100 times this offseason, Scott might have claimed five, Donley another five, and taken the other 90. Justin Williams Staff Writer, Cincinnati CONTINUE Cincinnatis Tre Tucker has always been fast, but he’s become so much more

