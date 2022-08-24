Stop old table tennis, let’s play ping pong

Sports
Letter L living room design looks neat and beautiful with proper arrangement. There are many ways to style.
One of them that is quite popular is the use of an L-shaped sofa. In the right way, it helps to make the living room look more functional.
Actually, the design of the living room can be adapted to the size of the room. However, the L-shape is usually suitable for the type of living room that is in the corner of the room.
A more varied decor helps to create the impression of a more spacious and airy room. If you’re trying to design a living room with the letter L, don’t make the wrong choice. Use the right inspiration when designing it.
Living room letter L. how to design
The existence of the living room in the house plays an important role. Especially when you consider that the room is usually located in the front part, so that everyone who enters immediately meets the room.
Even this one room can be called a doorway that represents the overall condition of the room in the house. If the condition of the living room is attractive, it also has a good effect on the overall condition of the home.
Especially considering the function of the living room to welcome anyone with an emerging formal look. Given its important function, you need to organize it well.
Create interesting designs, including the letter L living room. If you need more room decorating ideas, check out the inspiration below:
carpet decoration
The design inspiration you can create for the Letter L living room is the use of a rug. By choosing this one design, you create a simple feeling in the room.
In addition, the carpet will also give the impression of a comfortable and clean room. Use a patterned black cloth and place it under the table.
The black carpet provides a warm and comfortable feeling for the standing feet. In addition, add wall decorations in the form of a beautiful rustic mirror.
Also put a vase on the table to make a nice impression in the living room.
all purple decorations
In addition to the initial design inspiration, you can also use purple to decorate the Letter L living room. Use the sectional sofa model, an armless sofa arranged to resemble an L shape.
Opt for purple decorations to give the impression of a beautiful and distinctive room. You can play with different purple patterns and colors that are neatly arranged on the carpet, sofa or wall.
Different shades and combinations of purple help to give the impression that the Letter L living room looks vibrant.
nature decoration
Creating the perfect living room concept can be customised. Likewise, if you have an L-shaped living room design, you should not organize it alone.
Make sure you have decorated the room well so that the living room becomes more spacious. Use vinyl coated floors to create a natural and warm effect.
By planting green plants in the living room, you also give the room a feeling. Green elements of greenery and the use of wooden elements will help create the impression of a more comfortable and cozy living room.
In order not to look cramped, you can add a mirror as a blind wall decoration to create the illusion of a larger space.
wall decorations come to life
There are still many people who shy away from decorating the walls of the living room. You can also try making things indoors.
There is nothing wrong with decorating the walls by placing a unique and beautiful decorative frame. Especially for those of you who like to decorate macramé, hangers are also the result of this work on the living room wall.
In addition, use window curtains with bright colors, so that the living room design with the letter L looks more colorful.
pink and gold combination
The living room can be made as attractive as possible according to the desired concept. You can make corner glass windows to make the living room light.
Also opt for pink curtains with a combination of gold holders. Also, choose furniture and other decorations with a combination of both. So that the design of the living room with letter L looks elegant. (R10/HR-Online)
