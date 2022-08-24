Sports
Ben Stokes on cricket highs, devastating lows and navigating life-changing experiences
Ben is without a doubt a better person for who he was before Bristol. It has changed him for the better, Fairbrother says poignantly in the documentary. But the investigation, judged by everyone and all theories about what happened that night, took their toll on Stokes.
In July 2021, Fairbrother was the person at the end of the phone when Stokes broke down in his bathroom one morning. Fairbrother says when Stokes called him, he couldn’t breathe, he was in tears and practically incoherent.
You can’t choose when something like this will happen. I didn’t just leave, you know what, I’m going to be really anxious, and I’m going to have a panic attack in my bathroom today, Stokes says, admitting in the film that the panic attacks had worsened since his father died. That just happens. It was my body and my mind that reacted to so many things over a long period of time. Everything just became too much for me.
Since he took that break and sought help, Stokes looks like a man who is in a much better place these days. Having previously not called himself much of a talker, he is now unafraid to speak out on behalf of all non-talkers who struggle. People say it’s a sign of weakness. Fuck off, he says. It’s stronger to come out and really say how you feel instead of hiding behind this bravado of I can’t show I’m struggling mentally because it’s weak. It’s not weak, it’s stronger.
And yet, journos still tells me: you have to give a tough image, because you have a lot of tattoos and stuff, he laughs. And I’m like, yeah, exactly. I’m tough.
Sunday, August 25, 2019. It’s 4:17 PM. As the sun blazes on Headingley’s cricket ground, Stokes stands in the middle of his hands on his head, trying to fathom what just happened. The capacity crowd is delirious; 20,000 fans in dreamland, shocked and euphoric about what they just saw. England sorry, Stokes had just done the unthinkable, the impossible.
His teammates attack him, while the cameras pick up things like: You damn beauty! and. Oh my god, that was unbelievable!
At the press conference that follows, England captain Joe Root turns to the press and jokes: Do you even need me, or should we just get Ben over here?
It was Stokes’ defining moment of glory, all captured in Phoenix from the ashes. The day before, with his 24.2 overs eight more than anyone else, Stokes threw himself into the ground until Australia was all out, limiting their lead to 359. It was a chase for which records had to be broken. No one thought of anything but avoiding a defeat that would see England lose the Ashes. Except Stokes.
England dug deep and put up a tenacious display, with Root making a spirited 77, but a same-old England at bat collapse left Stokes needing 76 runs with one wicket left. What happened next is written big in cricket folklore. Aided admirably by the glasses-wiping antics of Jack Leach (who hit a solitary run), Stokes produced the greatest innings of all time to turn a determined defeat into an emphatic victory. At the crease for five-and-a-half hours and faced with 219 balls from some of the world’s best bowlers, Stokes hit 135 not out. It had everything; eight sixes, eleven borders sprayed on the ground, catches dropped, failed roll calls and missed runouts.
