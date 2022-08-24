Exclusive: ‘Like playing Novak Djokovic at tennis’ – snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan compares himself to star





Ronnie O’Sullivan has told Eurosport’s podcast The Breakdown that he sees comparisons between how he beats opponents and how tennis star Novak Djokovic does. The 46-year-old has started the 2022/23 snooker campaign as the sport’s undisputed No. 1 after taking the Crucible for a record-equaling seventh time with his last incredible show on the biggest stage. The 39-time winner of the ranking event joined Stephen Hendry as the most prolific world champion in modern history with his 18-13 victory over 2019 champion Judd Trump in what was a memorable 46th final at the famed Sheffield venue. Northern Ireland Open World Champion Nutcharut beats Mann to qualify for Northern Ireland Open 7 HOURS AGO And O’Sullivan explained to Eurosport’s Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui why his opponents should find him just like tennis players going up against 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. The Breakdown returns this week for the second part of the first season. Previous episodes have featured conversations with Sir Chris Hoy, racing driver Jamie Chadwick and sprinting legend Mark Cavendish. You can listen here “It’s not so much what you think about, I know once I get to a certain point he won’t be able to keep this up,” O’Sullivan told the Eurosport podcast. “He might go one frame, two frames, three frames or whatever, but he’s going to crumble. Not through his own fault: just his play, physically, mentally, it all just comes down. “It all falls apart for them in the end, you know what I mean? I just think ‘you can’t keep this up, I can’. “So it could go 4-4, but then I’ll go up 12-4. I just think I’ll keep playing like this continuously and you’ve had to put everything into that 4-4, but you can’t keep doing that. Probably my best result OSullivan on seventh world title “Some days you can try anything and it just won’t happen for you. I just look at a career and think ‘have I been at the top most of the time?’ “I like to think that when I get into that gear and that zone, I get pretty strong,” he continued. “She [his opponents] couldn’t hold it for any length of time so I was able to pull away. “I often play at a pretty high level, which is quite difficult. It’s like playing against Djokovic in tennis: you might win the first set, score 6-4 and you have to give everything, but then he starts in you crawl and you just see them thinking, ‘I can’t hang out with this guy’. “It’s kind of like this: you know you’ve got them, but it’s a matter of time and you just have to go through the process. You can’t get too confident or cocky, you just have to go through it. “It can be tough. Snooker is a tough sport. You sit in your chair and you can’t control a lot. Often you sit in your chair and you have to process a lot of this dialogue in your head.” – – – Stream the best snooker action live on discovery+ and at eurosport.co.uk Snooker ‘It takes character, b******s, courage’ O’Sullivan on why success is ‘a very lonely place’ 18/08/2022 AT 11:26 World Championship Exclusive: OSullivan ‘hated’ seventh world title that dragged him to ‘dark places’ 16/08/2022 AT 09:46

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/snooker/exclusive-like-playing-novak-djokovic-at-tennis-snooker-legend-ronnie-o-sullivan-compares-himself-to_sto9081767/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos