NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO

NDP MP Peter Julian calls for further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada through a letter to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith.

The letter, to The Canadian Press, comes in response to new information that Julian was briefed on by a former board member who chose to remain anonymous regarding perks and luxury accommodations provided to board members.

“Thousands of dollars spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings that come with championship teams that are given to board members,” he said. “And I’ve been asking these questions during the hearings we’ve had so far that have been opposed by Hockey Canada.

“The responsibility here is fundamental. And I expect Hockey Canada to give answers to Canadians. There have been a lot of expenses that I don’t think pass the kink test when it comes to hockey parents enrolling their daughter or their son in hockey programs. And they don’t see the responsibility for those funds that Hockey Canada should exercise.’

The letter follows Julian Smith’s testimony from a parliamentary hearing on July 27, where he said: “The board of directors and our members have received a version of championship rings from time to time and there are some staff members who do have bonuses. on medal performance.”

Presenting information about dinners costing north of $5,000 to the board of directors, as well as accommodations over $3,000 a night “such as the presidential suite at the [Westin] Harbor Castle in downtown Toronto,” Julian wonders how many times such payments have been made.

Julian also notes that the championship rings received by board members are reportedly worth more than $3,000 each, and is asking for confirmation of their cost.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada says board member expenses are “regularly reviewed to ensure they are appropriate.”

Organization covers ‘cost range’

“Given the volunteer nature of their role, Hockey Canada covers a range of expenses associated with the duties of the board, including meetings, food and travel expenses. Our board of directors’ travel and expense policies strictly determine what expenses are appropriate, including a required directors to book the most economical travel available.

“Allowed costs include airfare, lodging, meals and ground travel. Hockey Canada will not cover hotel stays longer than required for board matters, incidentals, or airfare to locations other than the meeting venue and home.”

With parliament resuming on September 19, Julian continues to express his desire to have Hockey Canada back before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

“It is up to a majority of the committee” [to decide on future hearings]’ said Julian. “I said a few weeks ago that I thought we should continue and expand these important hearings to other national sports organizations as we have become aware of other sports organizations where a similar lack of accountability.

“Sports Canada, and the Minister of Sports, must be held accountable for the decisions made over the past two years. And so I hope and feel that committee members understand the importance of it. I hope we will continue these hearings, and that will be a decision the committee will make in my opinion [in] its next meetings.”

With the whistleblower now in their lap, Julian is hopeful that they would be willing to testify if possible. However, the MP is aware of the need to protect this person.

“I definitely believe that it is important that whistleblowers are protected, and so we must ensure that too,” said Julian. “Whether or not that board member testifies on camera or testifies in a public hearing, I think that will be up to that board member, but I would definitely like to see that board member testify before the committee.”

Hockey Canada has been under tremendous pressure to be publicly transparent about its finances and handling of sexual assault allegations since TSN first reported a secret settlement with a woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the junior world team of 2018.

The complainant demanded $3.55 million.

Funding frozen to sports body

The organization has since admitted that it has used its National Equity Fund to pay out $7.6 million in nine sexual assault or abuse-related settlements since 1989. The fund used small hockey membership fees to cover uninsured liabilities, including such claims to be paid.

Hockey Canada also unveiled an alleged sexual assault investigation involving members of the 2003 junior world team on July 22.

Amid the revelations, Sports Secretary Pascale St. Onge has frozen the sports organization’s funding, alongside Scotiabank, TELUS, Imperial Oil, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons raising sponsorship money.

Former CEO of Hockey Canada, Tom Renney, retired in late June, leaving Smith as his successor while remaining chairman of the organization. Michael Brind’Amour, the former chairman of the board, resigned on August 6 and Andrea Skinner became interim chairman on August 9.

Despite the moving parts and an action plan that includes implementing a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints by the end of September, Julian believes a change of current leadership within the organization is still needed.

“As I said at the hearing last month, I have lost faith in the current leadership,” he said. “There needs to be a leadership change at Hockey Canada, I think, to restore that public confidence.”

“The fact that these questions are now being asked in terms of this rather staggering expenditure, for the board of directors, is something that, I think, indicates that there are people within Hockey Canada who are concerned about the lack of accountability around sexual violence and sexual harassment, and concerned about where Hockey Canada’s current leadership [and] where their priorities seem to lie.”