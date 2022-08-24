Record number of participants expected in Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup





CEBU CITY, Philippines The annual Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup celebrates its 30th year with a record number of participants competing at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu from August 27-29, 2022. A total of 83 teams from across the country will compete in the Philippines’ longest-running table tennis tournament. It features 12 different categories. The founder and organizer, Jessica Jawad Honoridez, expresses her gratitude to everyone involved in the tournament. Honoridez is also the athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) “I am so grateful to everyone for this tournament. We would be 31 years old now, but because of Typhoon Odette we decided to move the tournament from December last year to August this year. But we managed to gather the largest number of participants, with 83 teams in our 30th year,” said Honoridez, sister of the late Erne Jawad. Jawad Cup is a tournament to pay tribute to the late national team member Erne Jawad, who died in 1990 after being stabbed to death outside the quadrangle of the Cebu Central Colleges (CCC), which is now UC. Honoridez said she expects 1,000 athletes from the 83 teams to participate in the competition, including members of the Philippine national team for table tennis. “Due to the number of participants, we had to start the matches early before the opening ceremony. As the organizer of this tournament, I am very proud to say that it has carried Cebu City’s pride in the world of table tennis. Of course, this will not be possible without the help of the Cebu City LGU and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC),” Honoridez added. Meanwhile, Honoridez’s UC Webmasters table tennis team from the UC main campus and UCLM will also participate in the tournament. In addition, teams from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Manila, University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines also participate in their respective teams. According to Honoridez, she is very grateful to her fellow CCSC officials in Chairman John Pages and fellow Commissioner and Cebu City Councilman Dondon Hontiveros for their help in organizing the tournament. The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m. in the atrium of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu. /bmjo READ MORE: UC Sports Director Sets Up Community Pantry for Cebu Sports Community Read next

