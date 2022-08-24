Jos Buttler hopes to be fit for T20 World Cup





England cue captain Jos Buttler said he is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and get into top gear in time for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals at The Hundred and is out for the remainder of the tournament. Buttler, who missed part of last season due to an injury to his other calf, said he was aiming to get back into action in England’s seven-game T20 tour of Pakistan which kicks off on September 20. “It’s frustrating to miss cricket, I really enjoyed playing,” Buttler told Sky Sports in an interview published Tuesday. “I actually did the same thing in my other calf last year, so I had an idea of ​​what was coming… “Unfortunately I am not available for the rest of The Hundred. It is clear that we have a big winter ahead of us with the World Cup ahead, we will also go to Pakistan for that. “I think I just have to take it as it comes for the first few weeks and just do that and hopefully maybe get the back of Pakistan and most importantly get fully fit for the World Cup.” The T20 World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16 to November. 13.

