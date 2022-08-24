India helps China develop cricket, Chinese officials meet CAB president | Cricket

While India is a powerhouse in the world of cricket, its immediate neighbor China still has a long way to go before it becomes one of the top ten teams in the world. But as China is making great strides in its vision of becoming a country with the best cricketers, it has asked India for support. The Chinese Consul General made a proposal to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday to support the development of cricket in China.

A three-member Chinese delegation led by Zha Liyou, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata, met CAB President Avishek Dalmiya with a proposal to establish cricket relations with the association. The delegation sought help to improve the game in Chongqing City in China.

Dalmiya said: A Chinese delegation had come to CAB to ask for our cooperation for the development of cricket in Chongqing City. We have secured our partnership because we believe in the philosophy of spreading cricket worldwide and it is encouraging to see China taking the initiative to play the game.

Further adding, he said that we have always assisted Bhutan cricket, Bangladesh cricket board. We have several exchange programs with Bangladesh. They want some friendlies and exposure for their young children. They want their children to come here. Their coaches can come and train with us. China takes it very seriously.

He explained. Today they came, they expressed their willingness to have an exchange program, we will help them, be it friendlies, etc. We are always there for the growth of cricket. My father’s motto was globalization and even when he was on the Asian cricket council, there was a lot of emphasis on China so that they can come forward as well. They also appreciate my father’s effort.

The proposal stated that the Cricket Association of Chongqing was eager to work with CAB to improve the cricket level in Chongqing. The Chinese officials suggested signing an MOU with CAB that would allow them to send players to Kolkata for training. Under the proposal, China wants to expand the scope of activity, including mutual visits, the introduction of coaches and friendlies.