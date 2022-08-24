Tennessee Volunteers Suspend Footballer William Mohan After Arrest





Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest Sunday on a domestic abuse charge, the school announced Tuesday. “We are aware of the recent arrest of football student athlete William Mohan,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Athletics Department said in a statement. “He was immediately suspended from all team activities for an indefinite period of time.” According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Saturday and Mohan had already left when officers arrived. A woman told officers she had invited Mohan but realized when he arrived that he was drunk. She told the officers that she tried to rush Mohan to her room to avoid waking her roommates, and that he tried to have intercourse with her. She told officers that Mohan became aggressive towards her when she denied his advances. The woman stated in the report that Mohan used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke her by the throat and pull her towards her. The woman told police she screamed and freed herself from Mohan’s grasp, got out of bed to grab the iron on her desk and demanded that Mohan leave. She said Mohan was standing on her bed and refused to leave, whereupon she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife. When she re-entered the bedroom with the knife, she told the police, she again asked Mohan to leave. She said he grabbed her by the throat with one hand and removed the knife with the other. She said her roommate came into the bedroom and Mohan said to leave. The report said that Mohan eventually gathered his belongings and left, but a short time later began knocking on the door and calling out the woman’s name. The woman said she let Mohan back into the apartment and that he passed out on the couch. She told police that she then started calling numbers on Mohan’s phone to find him a ride home. A warrant was issued for Mohan’s arrest and the police arrested him the next day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16. Mohan, a sophomore Red Shirt, played mostly on special teams last season and is a reserve linebacker. He transferred from Michigan to Tennessee for the 2021 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/34447031/tennessee-volunteers-suspended-football-player-william-mohan-following-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos