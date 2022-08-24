Sports
Youth hockey remains a world of parents pay attention
By late October 2021, Barletta was banned by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee from participating in any activity controlled by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. US Center for SafeSportan agency authorized by Congress in 2017 in the wake of the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. His disqualifying offense is listed on the body’s website as sexual misconduct.
The problem is, Barletta was still on the ice earlier this month and still coaching. And according to the Globes’ most recent reporting Bob Hohler, it wasn’t until the Globe started questioning youth hockey, two governing bodies here, USA Hockey and Massachusetts Hockey, that they acted to relieve Barletta of his responsibilities on the ice.
It wasn’t, by the way, that Barlettas first encountered the law. In 2020, he was charged with assault and abuse of a household member, a 29-year-old woman who also coached on his program. That charge was dismissed, as were the 2014 bar fight charges.
Of course, Massachusetts Hockey only lists three employees on its website, and there is no hockey police on site to ensure that at least those who have been suspended or ineligible by SafeSport are kept out of contact with the vulnerable youth charged with coaching .
But these particular governing bodies of Massachusetts Hockey and USA Hockey have a less than impressive track record of dealing with errant coaches, even after those coaches cases go public.
Anthony DeSilva, 51, of Acushnet, which now operates Top Hockey Prospect, a scouting service that prides itself on placing 67 players on programs, including some operated by USA Hockey and Massachusetts Hockey, was charged with 75 violations in Florida in 2012. including using a computer to seduce a child. At the time, he owned the Mass Maple Leafs, a youth hockey program in Raynham. In 2014, he did not plead a crime against computer users and was sentenced to 259 days and four years probation.
He was declared permanently unfit by SafeSport in 2018, but continues to work as an advisor with young players. And while USA Hockey suspended him in 2012, that organization’s general counsel told Hohler that his independent status leaves them few options but to advise parents to check the SafeSport website.
And then there’s the case of Carl Gray, now 84, longtime coach and founder of the Assabet Valley girls’ hockey program, accused by several former players of sexual harassment and verbal abuse and the subject of a 2020 Globe report. Gray resigned after that report, but his prosecutors are still waiting for anything akin to justice from Massachusetts Hockey and USA Hockey.
USA Hockey was due to complete its report on Massachusetts Hockey and presumably its failure to respond to repeated parental complaints last summer. General counsel told the Globe he expects a decision by the end of this month. Gray, meanwhile, remains unmentioned on the SafeSport website.
The website lists some 1,800 individuals who are either ineligible or have been suspended. Of those, 175 have been associated with USA Hockey, 19 of which are in Massachusetts.
In 2020 USA Hockey will have a new background screening system conducted by the National Center for Safety Initiatives for most staff, including coaches, board members, and volunteers who interact with players under the age of 18. NCSI says it is searching two national criminal databases and national sex offender registries, plus a local criminal record. Pennsylvania only requires a state child abuse registry check, a state police background check, and an FBI background check.
Be proactive about which coaches certainly can’t hurt. But it also shouldn’t take years to process allegations of misconduct so that the accused can keep in touch with young people for whom they remain authority figures.
And so the sport of youth hockey here in Massachusetts remains a matter of players and parents, beware.
The editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe editorial board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.
