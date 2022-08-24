Chicago Blackhawks 2022 Prospect Rankings, Top 25 Under 25: Ryder Rolston at No. 21

Second City Hockey Preseason 2022-23 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 Series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 as of October 1, 2022. The ranking is determined by a composite score of all four SCH writers. Each contestant used their own metric of current skill and production versus future projection to rank each player. All four ballots are released after the series is completed.

Remember when Carl Soderberg was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks?

Yeah, I’m trying not to either, but Soderberg’s time with the Blackhawks gave the team different perspectives. So is Ryder Rolston, one of the top scorers for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season, who came to Chicago in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche for Soderberg.

After a disappointing freshman season in which Rolston scored just six points (1 G, 5 A), Rolston broke into his sophomore season, joining several upperclassmen as one of the top four scorers for the Fighting Irish with 27 points. Rolston scored more points than fellow sophomore and Blackhawks prospect Landon Slaggert, who is higher on this list.

One of the reasons Rolston is so low on this list is because he is still somewhat unproven. You want to see your prospects put together several seasons of that caliber before they reach the top-15, and Rolston isn’t there yet. But he clearly showed something in one of the tougher leagues to play in as a prospect, and with just a 9.2% firing rate, it’s not like Rolston went on an unrepeatable bow.

Rolston is also, to quote our largest prospect analyzer, an offensive machine with not much defensive prowess. That might be better than the reverse, because how many truly defensive defenders and attackers in the minors end up making it to the NHL? (Worth noting: Patrice Bergeron was a better-than-point-per-game player in the QMJHL in his draft year.)

While Rolston is not big at just 6-1 (or, as stated by the NCAA, 6-2), he is about the average NHL size, he knows how to skate and can put the puck in the net while also find ways to play 5-on-5. All his assists from last season were equally strong.

Rolston has also focused on reducing penalties going from 31 in 28 games to 24 in 38 and knows how to make pairing goals, tying the Notre Dame team’s lead with four game winners.

It’s probably easier to teach an attacking attacker to care about defense than it is to teach a defensive attacker to score. An example of the former is Alex DeBrincat, who came into the league without much defensive ability, leaving the Blackhawks as one of the most prominent penalty-killing attackers and no longer a liability in his own zone.

Rolston is probably a few years away from the NHL (thank goodness, considering the teams the Blackhawks will be freezing in the meantime), but could be ready to impress when Chicago is closer to the fray.

Right now he’s probably a depth scorer, someone who goes on the first or second power play unit (he scored three of his goals on the man advantage last season) and contributes. In the 2020 NHL, that’s a meaningful position.

The Colorado avalanche probably won’t win the Stanley Cup without third-liners like JT Compher and Andre Burakovsky and the Lightning didn’t win until they rounded up Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman on their own third line.

What’s next?

Rolston will return to the NCAA next season as an upperclassman, entering his junior year. Rolston went above and beyond in his sophomore year and probably delivered more than what was expected of a fifth-round NHL editor and six-point freshman. Now, however, the expectations are that he will beat that second year. Whether or not he does can show if he’s ready to move up (or down) on this list next year.