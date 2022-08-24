PREP ROUNDUP: South tennis nips Sullivan | Sport

Terre Haute South survived a very game Sullivan team as the Braves defeated the Golden Arrows 3-2 in a high school tennis match on Tuesday.
Vatsal Mannepalli won the singles for South at No. 2, while the doubles teams of Raghav Bakshi-Sam Couch and Nathan Wright-Dillon Grubb won the doubles matches.
Sullivan (5-2) earned points over Houston Ferree (No. 1 singles) and Levi Chickadaunce (No. 3 singles).
III
In other boys’ tennis action:
West Vigo 5, South Putnam 0 At Putnamville, the Vikings earned the sweep to take their first win of the season. Garrett Hawthorne, Jayce Noblitt and the doubles team of Gavin McCoy and Briston Pape were winners for the Vikings, who also took points via two forfeits.
Northview 5, Danville 0 In Brazil, Christian Roembke, Drew Cook and Brayden Goff won singles for the Knights. Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson and Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler earned the double point. Northview is now 2-0 for the season.
girls
Flora 8, Paris 1 At Flora, Illinois, Paris fell to 1-1 in the nonconference road match.
Monday
Paris 5, Newton 4 At Newton, Illinois, the Tigers won their season opener. Lily Smittkamp, Emerson Barrett, Lily Graham, Kimber Calvert, Claire Maschino and Savanna Reed were all involved in points scoring matches for Paris.
Volley-ball
TH North 3, Bloomington South 2 In Bloomington, the Patriots Conference started Indiana on the right foot in a five-set thriller. The Patriots won the deciding set 15-12 after trailing 0-2 to start the game.
TH South 3, Bloomington North 1 At Bloomington, the Braves also started Conference Indiana’s game with a win as the Braves won the last two sets to win the match.
Loogootee 3, Linton 2 At Loogootee, Kylie Cooksey had 21 assists and Ella Warrick and Sophie Hale had 11 kills, but the Lions beat the 2-1 Miners.
Clay City 3, Cloverdale 0 At Cloverdale, the Eels won in a no-conference away game.
Crawfordsville 3, Riverton Parke 0 In Mecca, the Panthers fell to the Athenians in a non-conference match.
golf
Boys
Paris wins three-way meet In Casey, Illinois, Drake Bartos shot a 36 while the Tigers (154 team score) won a three-way meet against Marshall (170) and Casey (211).