Hockey Canada approached sponsors about ousting some of its top officials

Hockey Canada recently reached out to some of its biggest sponsors to gauge whether ousting some top executives and board members would be enough to reclaim their support and sponsorship money amid an ongoing sexual abuse scandal.

The organization is under fire for handling allegations of sexual assault against players. This has led to major sponsors including Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Telus and Esso to announce in June that they would be suspending Hockey Canada support, including at World Junior Championship this year.

As that tournament continued in Edmonton this month with many high-profile brands visibly absent, Hockey Canada representatives reached out to certain sponsors to inquire about steps the organization could take to restore their support, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversations. Some of those talks, which took place over the past week, brought up the idea of ​​high-level departures, including some but not all Hockey Canadas board members, as well as executives such as chief executive officer Scott Smith.

So far, the sponsors contacted have not changed their stance, according to the sources, which The Globe did not cite because they were not authorized to discuss sensitive conversations with business partners. Some said the departures offered would not be enough and that a major change in Hockey Canadas operations is needed.

Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support and feedback from our sponsors, Hockey Canada spokesperson Esther Madziya wrote in a statement Monday. We are working hard to do just that and will report publicly on our progress in the coming months.

Hockey Canada has not responded to questions from The Globe about its recent discussions with sponsors, including questions about whether companies withhold payments related to their sponsorships. In a follow-up statement Monday night, Andrea Skinner, interim board chairman of Hockey Canada, wrote that the board supports the CEO and other executives.

Under normal circumstances, companies submit payments to organizations they sponsor at regular intervals, although the timing may vary depending on the contract. According to sources, some sponsors have decided to withhold those payments to Hockey Canada until it makes substantial changes. Even in that case, sponsors would likely request negotiations about the lost value of those sponsor dollars during the current scandal.

We need Hockey Canada to regain the faith and trust of Canadians before we can restore our support for Hockey Canada. We will continue to fund women’s hockey and children’s hockey programs, Tim Hortons spokesman Michael Oliveira wrote in a statement Monday. But he declined to answer questions about recent conversations with the organization.

Hockey Canada still faces backlash for paying to settle impeachment lawsuit from 2018. The plaintiff in that case alleges that she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of that year’s Canadian World Junior team. The settlement, first revealed in late May, has led to an audit by the federal government to determine whether Hockey Canada made the payment with public funds.

In June, Bank of Nova Scotia announced that it would withdraw its support for the world’s juniors and that it would not resume sponsorship activities until the company was confident that appropriate steps are being taken to promote culture within the sport both on and off the field. improve the ice. .

Following Scotiabanks’ announcement, a number of other high-profile sponsors also announced they would be suspending support, including Restaurant Brands International Inc., whose Tim Hortons brand has made frequent use of various hockey sponsorships in its advertisements over the years. The company has been a sponsor of Hockey Canada since 2018.

The recent talks with sponsors came after Mr Smith, the CEO of Hockey Canada, told a parliamentary committee last month that he had no intention of stepping down, despite mounting calls for a leadership reform at the United Nations. organization. Hockey Canadas former chairman of the board, Michael BrindAmour, resigned earlier this month.

Police in London, Ontario, have reopened an investigation into the 2018 allegations, and the Halifax Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Canadian junior team from 2003.

In July, a Globe and Mail investigation revealed Hockey Canada had a special fund fueled by registration fees for players from across the country. The money was used to pay settlements in cases of alleged sexual assault, with minimal outside scrutiny. Hockey Canada has not disclosed details of the fund in its annual report, or in its parent and player handbook, which describes how the entry fees were spent.

The initial allegations and reactions, as well as new information that continues to come to light, are extremely disturbing and raise questions about our future partnership, Mary-Kay Messier, Bauer Hockeys vice president of global marketing, wrote in a statement. . The company, an international sponsor of Hockey Canada, was among those supporting the world’s juniors. She added that Bauer may have more to add next week after meeting with the organization and its interim board chair, Ms. Skinner.

We have been and will continue to have discussions with Hockey Canada and other partners about the future. … Our focus is to hold Hockey Canada accountable and begin the collective effort to move the game forward for the well-being of the children and their families, said Mrs. Messier.

Sponsors pay money to associate their brands with the halo effect of a team or organization, but the value of such investments can diminish when those associations become negative. Sponsorship generally gives companies the right to use an organization’s name and logo in their own advertisements, for example by calling themselves the official bank of a sports team. Sponsor brands are also clearly visible at major events, for example on rinkboards. A sponsorship may also include naming rights for certain events, such as tournaments.

Sponsor ads were notably missing from the rink boards during the World Junior Tournament, which concluded last weekend. Hockey Canada confirmed that the ongoing controversy was affecting audience attendance at the event.

The Globe contacted Hockey Canada sponsors Scotiabank, Canadian Tire, Telus, Esso owner Imperial Oil, Nike and Recipe Unlimited on Monday. The companies declined to comment or respond to questions about the recent talks and about their sponsorship plans.

Sponsorship talks are urgent for Hockey Canada, which will host another World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton in four months’ time.

Women’s Hockey World Cup kicks off in Denmark this Thursday, and Hockey Canada said in its statement that many of its sponsors will be visible there. Bauer confirmed that it will attend the tournament, including as a presenting sponsor for the NHL Network. It will also run an advertising campaign and have content for fans at the tournament.

