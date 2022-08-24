India Must Continue Their Aggressive Batting Approach: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News







India’s conservative approach at the start of the innings had contributed to their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year. The tournament was Shastri’s last assignment as head coach of India. NEW DELHI: Ravi Shastri said on Tuesday that India should continue with their ultra-aggressive bat-at-the-shortest format approach after being a bit “timid” in the past.India’s conservative approach at the start of the innings had contributed to their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year. The tournament was Shastri’s last assignment as head coach of India. “They shouldn’t change the approach (they have shown lately). Even when I was a coach, we discussed that we were a bit timid at the top, given the players we had in the rankings.”

“It’s the right approach. You’ll lose a few games in between, but when you start winning with this approach, you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics,” Shastri said at a press conference hosted by Star Sports.

Virat Kohli returns to the squad after being rested for the West Indies series, while KL Rahul returns from injury. Can the two senior batters show the same aggression as the younger players in their absence?

“Why not? They are very experienced players,” said Shastri.

“They’ve played enough IPL and T20s and it shouldn’t be hard for them to adapt. With Rishabh, Hardik, Jadeja there is enough depth in the middle and lower order to get the innings back on track if the top order falls cheap.”

‘Workload Hardik and Bumrah must be closely monitored’

The return of Hardik Pandya the all-rounder, has given the Indian playing eleven some much-needed balance.

“He’s one of the most important cogs in the wheel of India. If you take him out, the balance goes wrong. We missed him at the World Cup last year where he couldn’t bowl. No one comes close to the quality that he owns.” said Shastri. “He needs to be watched very closely. With the matches coming up (before the T20 World Cup), Bumrah and Hardik need to be observed very closely to make sure there is no interference. They are your two important players.”

Shastri also backed Kohli to end his meager run in Asia Cup.

“I haven’t spoken to him (recently). It’s not rocket science. Mental fatigue can sneak up on the best in the world. This rest time was not only necessary for his body, but also to reflect,” the 60-year-old said.

“He will come back with a much calmer head. He will get 50 in the first game, the mouth will be closed. Public memory is very short and works both ways.” “There is no cricketer who is fitter than him. People keep saying that one turn can make all the difference, but with a player like Kohli it makes a huge difference. His hunger and passion remain undiminished. He would have learned from this phase, let tell me that,” he said.

Shastri also added that efforts should be made to nullify the advantage of the toss. Even at the UAE World Cup last year, toss played a huge role with most teams choosing to bat second amid dew.

“90 percent of the games were won by teams that won the toss. You have to start when there is dew in both innings. The 6 p.m. start makes the start extremely important (with the fielding team experiencing no dew). If you have to make it before make sure both sides get the same amount of dew.”

Pakistani great Wasim Akram was also part of the media interaction ahead of the Asian Cup.

“That way it gets boring. Something needs to be done about the dew factor, but I doubt anything can be done about it,” Akram said.

