National Championship Dreams Come True for Ohio State Womens Hockey – Ohio State Buckeyes





Columbus, Ohio When the Ohio State women’s hockey team promoted to the NCAA Womens Frozen Four title game last season, only four programs had been crowned champions in the tournament’s 21-year history. On March 20, 2022, the Buckeyes became the fifth. Ohio State won its first national championship by a 3-2 decision over Minnesota Duluth to conclude a historic season for the program. With goals from Paetyn Levis, Clair DeGeorge and Kenzie Hauswirth, plus a 17-save appearance from goalkeeper Amanda Thiele, the Buckeyes raised the national championship trophy for the first time. One of the notable firsts of the championship win was that Buckeye head coach Nadine Muzerall became the first to win a national championship as both a player and head coach in women’s hockey. Aside from the national championship, the 2022 NCAA title run in Ohio States was memorable in every way. Heading into the national championship, the Buckeyes took crucial victories over traditional powerhouses Wisconsin and Minnesota to win the 2022 WCHA Final Faceoff title. The win marked the second conference tournament championship in three years for the state of Ohio and made the team the best program in the country. With the win, the Buckeyes earned their first No. 1 national ranking and No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, leading to Columbus hosting NCAA championship games for the first time in the history of the program. After progressing through the Columbus region to the Frozen Four, Ohio State defeated Yale 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to the final game for the first time in the program’s history. At that point, the Buckeyes had already set a program record of 31 wins and were on their way to their 32nd. The women’s hockey team is only the second women’s program in the state of Ohio to win an NCAA title, having rowed three consecutive titles from 2012-14. Although it is the youngest program in the Ohio State Department of Athletics, contesting its inaugural season in 1999-2000, the team has developed into one of the best in the sport with an impact not only at the collegiate level, but also on the professional and international level as well. #GoBucks

