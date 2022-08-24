Pakistan on the hunt for new coach after Hemp . contract decision





The Pakistan women’s team is looking for a new coach after David Hemp advised them not to seek a new contract.

Hemp has been in charge of the Pakistan women’s team for nearly two years, but the 51-year-old will step down when his current contract expires in October.

We want to inspire girls: Captain Bismah Maroof from Pakistan | CWC22 The Bermuda said the ability to spend more time with his family influenced his decision. “I enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the female cricketers, but it was also difficult for me and my young family because I couldn’t spend enough time with them like any other father,” Hemp said. “After consultation with my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Commission, which has understood my situation very well and accepted my decision. “It was really fun and satisfying working with the girls. “While the results in the international arena may not really reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am pleased that I did my very best and that the girls responded immediately.” Hemp helped Pakistan achieve a string of competitive performances at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, with their historic eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Hamilton as a clear highlight.

Highlights of the M20 match: West Indies v Pakistan The improvement of the younger Pakistani players was also a big plus of Hemp’s reign, further improving Fatima Sana while remaining exposed to the rigors of the international game. “I was especially pleased with the emergence of Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 award and became the first Pakistani female cricketer to win the ICC Cricketer of the Month award and showcased her outstanding talent in the recently closed Commonwealth Games, Hemp added. “I am optimistic that we will see many more young female cricketers from domestic leagues and talent show programs to enter the Pakistani cadre and contribute to the future performance of the teams. “I want to thank everyone at the Pakistan Cricket Board, the women’s wing and the whole squad who not only supported and supported me, but also made my stay memorable and comfortable. “I will remain a big fan of Pakistani women’s cricket, I will continue to follow their progress with excitement and remain confident that better results and successes await them in the future.”

The ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Fatima Sana

