Nisha’s dozen goals help Ghumanhera Riser’s to a huge win





NEW DELHI: Skipper Nisha scored a dozen goals as Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy recorded a massive 27-0 win over Mumbai School Sports Association in the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League 22 (Under-16) Phase-1, here on Tuesday. In what was the third game of the day, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy gave their captain Nisha a lead from the front by scoring in the 5th, 11th, 17th, 25th, 28th, 32nd, 40th, 42nd, 45th, 47th, 49th and 54th minutes . She scored a total of 12 goals, while Pooja (15′, 30′, 35′, 50′, 51′, 58′) scored six and Sunaina (1′, 21′, 23′, 24′) hit four for the winning team. Deepika (27′, 37′) scored two and Yashika (12′), Payal (38′) and Preeti (53′) each scored a goal in what was Ghumanhera Risers Academy’s huge win on the final day of stage 1. Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Sports Hostel Odisha, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy, Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center took victories in their respective pool games at the latter day of the event. In the first game of the day, Sports Authority of India ‘A’ Smart Hockey Academy defeated Raipur 17-0 in their Pool A match. Binati Minz (1′, 8′, 50′), Kajal (2′, 24′, 25′), Tanuja Toppo (5′, 22′, 59′) and Dipika Barwa (20′, 32′, 43′) each scored three goals, while F Lalbiaksiami (12′), Karuna Minz (14′), Jyoti Xaxa (28′), Captain Sunelita Toppo (41′) and Nisha Dadel (56′) each scored a goal for Sports Authority of India ‘A’. In the second game of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy defeated Bhagta 9-1 in Pool A. Monica Tirkey (24′, 47′, 55′, 60′) scored four goals, while Archana Xalxo (9 ‘ , 31′, 58′) scored a hat-trick and Sushmita Dungdung (6′) and Premsila Bage (52’) each scored a goal for Sports Hostel, Odisha. In the next match, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Sonepat Citizen Hockey XI 21-0 to remain undefeated in Stage 1 of the tournament. Sakshi Rana (23′, 28′, 29′, 30′, 43′, 46′, 58′) shone with seven goals, while Captain Khushi (5′, 33′, 55′), Ravina (6′, 12′) , 37′), Manjinder (1′, 21′, 54′) and Riya (38′, 44′, 50′) each scored hat-tricks and Sakshi (31′, 41′) scored twice for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat in Group A match. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy took a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sports Authority of India ‘B’ in a thrilling Pool B match on the final day. Tanvi (3′) and Sujata Jayant (49′) were the scorers for the winning team. In the sixth game of the day, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 7-0 in Pool B. Gadghe Komal Sunilrao (39′, 52′, 53′, 54′) played with four goals, while Kodarvi Twinkal Anilbhai ( 18′, 44′) scored twice and Gamar Parvati Sardarbhai (27′) scored a goal for the winning team. In the seventh game of the day, Har Hockey Academy recorded a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy, finishing Stage 1 atop Pool B. Kirti (26′, 41′, 53′) scored a hat-trick, while Captain Pooja (15′ ), Shashi Khasha (37′), Bharti (44′) and Seema (59′) each scored a goal for Har Hockey Academy in the penultimate game of Stage -1. In the final match of Stage 1, Odisha Naval defeated Tata Hockey High-Performance Center Delhi Hockey 12-0. Nirmala Senbar (18′, 48′), Doli Bhoi (19′, 45′), Neharika Toppo (24′, 42′) and Anushka Bhawre (33′, 51′) each scored twice, while Khushboo Kukur (1′ ) , Captain Ahalya Lakra (7′), Pragya Patel (27′) and Harpreet Kaur (56′) each scored a goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center. Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League 22 (Under-16) will be played in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in October 2022.

