Ben Stokes: Joe Root praises ‘brave’ England captain for mental health comments

‘It’s very powerful for people to see that sometimes it’s okay not to be okay’ – Root praises Stokes

Joe Root has praised “brave” England captain Ben Stokes for speaking out about his struggles with his mental health.

In a new documentary, Stokes reveals that he feared he might stop playing cricket when he took a break from the sport in the summer of 2021.

“It’s pretty powerful for people to see that sometimes it’s okay not to be okay,” Root told BBC Sport.

“It’s great leadership to get yourself out there and express some of the difficulties he’s been through.”

Root, Stokes’ predecessor as England Test captain, added: “It is very brave to expose himself as he has done.

“It’s very powerful for anyone looking to see someone who looks superhuman at times and can do things that other players can’t do.”

Stokes, 31, took a five-month break from cricket last year to prioritize his mental health and recover from a broken finger.

Four years earlier, the all-rounder spent time outside the England team following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to a charge of arguing. He was acquitted in 2018.

In 2020, he took another break from international cricket to be with his ailing father Ged, who passed away in December of that year.

In a documentary to air on Amazon Prime from Friday, Stokes reveals he has had panic attacks and talks about his struggles with periods of ill mental health.

“You forget how much he’s been through in such a short time,” said batter Root, who captained England on every occasion Stokes took a break from cricket.

“Hopefully if there are people who struggle or find things difficult, they can get the courage to ask for that help.”

Joe Root consoles Ben Stokes at the end of the 2016 T20 World Cup final

Root and Stokes met as teenagers and have been at the heart of the England team for most of the past decade.

They were together as youngsters on the 2013-14 Ashes tour which saw the disintegration of a formidable England side, then on the team that lost the 2016 T20 World Cup final – Root was one of the first to console Stokes after he was hit for four consecutive sixes in the last over of the match.

The pair were once again part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup, with Stokes serving as Root’s vice-captain, a position he held when he nearly single-handedly won a famous Ashes Test at Headingley the same year.

“I’m lucky to have experienced them with one of our best players and a good buddy of mine,” said 31-year-old Root.

“You enjoy the good times and also help each other through the hard times. That’s one of the most powerful things about sports. You can create those kinds of relationships, memories and experiences.”

England meet South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday after losing the first by an innings over three days at Lord’s.

That defeat extended a two-year period in which England failed to win a test in which Root didn’t make half a century.

The last time they won without reaching 50 in both innings was against Pakistan on this ground in the summer of 2020.

“It doesn’t really affect the way I’m going to practice or how I’m going to walk into the game,” said Root, the world’s number one test batter.

“If that were to happen again, it’s a great opportunity for someone else to stand up and make that big contribution.”