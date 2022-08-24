Sports
Ben Stokes: Joe Root praises ‘brave’ England captain for mental health comments
Joe Root has praised “brave” England captain Ben Stokes for speaking out about his struggles with his mental health.
In a new documentary, Stokes reveals that he feared he might stop playing cricket when he took a break from the sport in the summer of 2021.
“It’s pretty powerful for people to see that sometimes it’s okay not to be okay,” Root told BBC Sport.
“It’s great leadership to get yourself out there and express some of the difficulties he’s been through.”
Root, Stokes’ predecessor as England Test captain, added: “It is very brave to expose himself as he has done.
“It’s very powerful for anyone looking to see someone who looks superhuman at times and can do things that other players can’t do.”
Stokes, 31, took a five-month break from cricket last year to prioritize his mental health and recover from a broken finger.
Four years earlier, the all-rounder spent time outside the England team following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to a charge of arguing. He was acquitted in 2018.
In 2020, he took another break from international cricket to be with his ailing father Ged, who passed away in December of that year.
In a documentary to air on Amazon Prime from Friday, Stokes reveals he has had panic attacks and talks about his struggles with periods of ill mental health.
“You forget how much he’s been through in such a short time,” said batter Root, who captained England on every occasion Stokes took a break from cricket.
“Hopefully if there are people who struggle or find things difficult, they can get the courage to ask for that help.”
Root and Stokes met as teenagers and have been at the heart of the England team for most of the past decade.
They were together as youngsters on the 2013-14 Ashes tour which saw the disintegration of a formidable England side, then on the team that lost the 2016 T20 World Cup final – Root was one of the first to console Stokes after he was hit for four consecutive sixes in the last over of the match.
The pair were once again part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup, with Stokes serving as Root’s vice-captain, a position he held when he nearly single-handedly won a famous Ashes Test at Headingley the same year.
“I’m lucky to have experienced them with one of our best players and a good buddy of mine,” said 31-year-old Root.
“You enjoy the good times and also help each other through the hard times. That’s one of the most powerful things about sports. You can create those kinds of relationships, memories and experiences.”
England meet South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday after losing the first by an innings over three days at Lord’s.
That defeat extended a two-year period in which England failed to win a test in which Root didn’t make half a century.
The last time they won without reaching 50 in both innings was against Pakistan on this ground in the summer of 2020.
“It doesn’t really affect the way I’m going to practice or how I’m going to walk into the game,” said Root, the world’s number one test batter.
“If that were to happen again, it’s a great opportunity for someone else to stand up and make that big contribution.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/62650247
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com