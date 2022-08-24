Meet the man with his eyes on the prize… the ‘real tennis’ star who has won 26 world titles

He may be the greatest sportsman you’ve never heard of. For Rob Fahey’s performance, Roger Federer and Usain put Bolt in the shade.

The 54-year-old will be chasing his 27th world title in 29 years next month. But Fahey’s exploits have gone unnoticed because few have heard of his sport, real tennis.

Unlike the lawn variety, it is centuries old and played indoors with a hard ball, on a court with barn-like overhangs known as penthouses.

Henry VIII was a devotee. Fahey, from Reading, is not the only champion in the family.

If he wins, he will earn about £35,000

“After all this time, I’m pretty used to not getting any publicity,” he said.

“I’ve seen Rafa (Nadal) walk into the Queen’s Club and the circus that comes with it, and that would be a test for me. The exposure would be better for the sport, but I’m happy to live my normal life, walk into a store and not get the attention.’

Real Tennis has long struggled with its reputation as an elite sport and has struggled to attract investment and interest.

Perhaps the most famous player of the age-old sport is Henry VIII.

“He’s not the kind of guy you look up to, but he was a good athlete in every way,” Fahey said.

“I think it’s probably pretty hard to beat him when it comes to famous Real Tennis players.

“I’m staying with that one woman, though.”

Claire Fahey, 31, his wife, boasts 11 years as a women’s Real Tennis champion and said they lead normal lives with children Sophie, six, and Freddie, four, despite their sporting successes.

There are only a handful of real tennis courts in the UK.

The World Championships will be held from September 11 to 15.