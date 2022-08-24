Maatta thinks Red Wings can make a big step this season





When it comes to renovations, Olli Maatta has been there and has done so. One of the newest members of the Detroit Red Wings, Maatta has spent the past two seasons patrolling the blueline for the Los Angeles Kings. There, the defender saw the Kings go from a win percentage of 0.438 in 2021 to 0.604 and a play-off position last season. Maatta does not see why the Red Wings, a .451 squad last season, cannot achieve a comparable production increase this season. I think it’s an exciting time, especially when you look at the team,” explains Maatta. “They’re young, but when you see the players they’ve had before … and now that I’m adding some big pieces to it, I think it’s a great place and an exciting time.” Happy birthday to former @LAKings defender Olli Maatta, born on August 22,#LAKings #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/wYGry2KXLb — The Kingstorian (@Kingstorian) August 22, 2022 The Kings, Stanley Cup champions in 2011-12 and 2013-14, rearranged due to the draft and an influx of young homegrown talent. The Red Wings follow a similar pattern. Important homegrown core parts include Captain Dylan Larkinforward Tyler Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy-winning defender Moritz Seider. If you look at how they built the team, and I know Steve Yzerman knows how to build a team, he’s done it before, if you look at the young guys they’ve drafted, they’re already top players in the league ‘ said Mata. “You’re looking at Seider, Larks, Bertuzzi.” Veteran Element Will Help Red Wings Grow Last season, LA’s moves to bring in veteran forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault were the elements that ultimately helped the Kings take the final step towards becoming a playoff club. Looking at the talent Detroit has added outside of itself over the summer – goalkeeper Ville Husso, defender Ben Chiarot and forwards David Perron, Andrew Copp and Dominik Kubalik – Maatta gets a similar sense of the Detroit environment. D Olli Maatta will wear jersey number 2 for the Detroit Red Wings. Number last worn by Nick Leddy in 2021-22. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/4N5crRHkQi — NHL Jersey Numbers (@NHLNewNumbers) August 20, 2022 “Adding Danault and Arvidsson, those were really big pieces for us,” said Maatta. “We had more depth. I think the depth was the most important. We were a good team before that, but we didn’t have those 2-3 lines that we could play. “Last year we found that out, and it’s hard to play against a team that can roll 3-4 lines and when you have three D pairs that can play. It’s hard to compete against that. “[In Detroit,] now you add Perron, Chiarot, Copper. When you look at it, it sure feels good. He believes the rest of the NHL is already seeing a different opponent when judging the new-look Red Wings “Everyone knows,” Maatta said. “You definitely see it. They are on the rise and they want to be contenders. “I think there is a big step coming and I want to be a part of that. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

